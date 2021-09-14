All over 50s set to be offered Covid booster jabs in winter plan

All over 50s are expected to be offered a Covid booster jab (Photo: Getty Images)

All over 50s are expected to be offered a Covid booster jab as part of the government’s plans to tackle the virus through the winter.

The Prime Minister will set out details at a Downing Street news conference on Tuesday (14 September) following a Commons statement by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

No 10 has confirmed that ministers have received the final advice on booster vaccines from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

What is Boris Johnson set to announce?

Boris Johnson will outline plans for “living with the virus” through the winter, with a third Covid jab set to be offered to everyone over the age of 50, starting with the over 70s and the most vulnerable.

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to people in this age group at least six months after they received their second dose.

The rollout comes amid concerns that the protection offered by the vaccines fades over time.

Ministers believe that providing a booster jab will boost this protection and help to ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by a surge in new coronavirus cases during the autumn and winter.

However, the booster programme has been criticised by some scientists, who argue the vaccine should be prioritised for other countries which have limited supplies first.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: “The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine programme, new treatments and testing we are able to live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms.

“I will set out a clear plan for the autumn and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.”

Mr Javid will set out the details when he unveils the government’s winter Covid plan for England in a Commons statement on Tuesday.

The PM has then been scheduled to lead a Downing Street news conference, although it is unclear whether he will still do so following the death of his mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, on Monday (13 September).

Could there be another lockdown?

Mr Johsnon is reportedly “dead set” on avoiding another lockdown this winter, with No 10 insisting restrictions will only be enforced as a “last resort”.

Ministers will instead focus on vaccines as the “first line of defence” against coronavirus, supported by testing, public health advice and a new variant surveillance system.

The PM is expected to tell the country that “this is the new normal - we need to learn to live with Covid”, according to a senior government source quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

Health officials have argued that Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions have remained relatively stable over the past month, with evidence suggesting the vaccines have been highly effective in preventing serious illness.

It is thought that wearing face masks in public places could be reintroduced, along with work-from-home advice if cases increase.

However, other measures, including requiring vaccine passports for attending nightclubs or other crowded venues, have now been scrapped.

It is also expected that the government will announce it is repealing a swathe of powers taken through the Coronavirus Act which are no longer considered necessary, such as measures to close down sectors of the economy, apply restrictions to events and gatherings and powers to detain infectious people.

Although some measures will be retained, including sick pay from day one for people who are self-isolating, powers to direct schools to remain open if they close against government guidance, and helping the NHS attain the emergency resources it needs.

It will also remain a legal requirement for people to self-isolate if they test positive for the disease.