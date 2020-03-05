Coronavirus: Two cases confirmed in Wigan

Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wigan.



Wigan Council said the cases are unrelated and that the risk to the public remains low.

Professor Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, said: "We have received confirmation of two unrelated COVID-19 cases in Wigan borough.

"We are working closely with Public Health England and the NHS to prevent further spread of the virus and we will share timely and relevant information with the public.

"In the meantime we continue to remind residents to follow good hygiene practices and if you show any symptoms, please ring NHS 111.

Dr Will Welfare, of Public Health England North West, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who have had close contact with two of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are both residents of Wigan.

“Close contacts of the confirmed cases will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed cases. This is a tried and tested method that will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.