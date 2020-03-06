Coronavirus: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wigan

A third person in Wigan has tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, health bosses have said.

Health officials from Wigan Council have confirmed the news this afternoon (friday, March 6).

It follows yesterday's announcement that two other people in the borough had been diagnosed with the virus, but the cases were not related.

It has not been revealed if the third case is linked to the two diagnoses previously announced.

Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, said: "We currently have three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"I can't comment on individual circumstances in terms of patient confidentiality, but our tried and tested plans in terms of identifying cases and contact tracing is working incredibly well. We are working to our outbreak plan which we have in the borough, which is tried, tested and exercised on a regular basis, and all of our planning and preparedness is based on pandemic influenza preparedness."

She said she could not give more details about the cases, other than to say there was a "history of travel".

"It is not circulating in our area at the moment, but inevitably it will because that's the nature of viruses," Prof Ardern said.