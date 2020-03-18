Coronavirus: National Trust to keep parks and gardens open free of charge

The National Trust is planning to keep its parks and gardens open free of charge amid the coronavirus outbreak, though its buildings will be closed to the public.

Following the Prime Minister's advice for the public to avoid mass gatherings and observe social distancing, the National Trust took the decision to close pay-for-entry sites including houses, cafes and shops by this Friday.

National Trust parks and gardens to remain open

But the charity said it will keep as many of its gardens and parklands open free of charge to encourage people to enjoy open space during the period of social distancing.

Hilary McGrady, the charity's director general, said: "Over the coming weeks we will do all that we can to keep on providing public benefit through caring for places and giving people access wherever possible.

"While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space."