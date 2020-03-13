Coronavirus case confirmed in St Helens

A case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) has been confirmed in St Helens, the council has revealed.

Sue Forster, Director of Public Health for St Helens said:“We have received confirmation of a case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in St Helens Borough.

“We understand that this may cause concern, but we want to reassure residents that we are continuing to work closely with Public Health England, the NHS and all our health and care partners to prevent further spread of the virus and ensure the people of St Helens are protected as far as possible.

“Due to patient confidentiality, the exact details of this case cannot be published. We continue to stress the importance of regular hand washing to residents.

“We can all help to reduce the spread of the virus by washing our hands more frequently, with plain soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds. If you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and then bin it straight away and wash your hands. If you don’t have a tissue use your sleeve.

“The current guidance is if you have any symptoms, even if they are mild, such as a new, continuous cough and a high temperature, you should self-isolate for 7 days. You don’t need to contact NHS 111, unless your symptoms get worse or you can’t cope. Please don’t go in to your GP surgery.

“For further advice on how to protect yourself visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus.”