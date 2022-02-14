Cervical screening campaign launches with support of TV stars

Louise Minchin (left) and Sharon Gaffka taking part in the Help Us Help You - Cervical Screening Saves Lives campaign

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), supported by the NHS, hopes to increase numbers attending cervical screening in England in order to save lives.

The Help Us Help You – Cervical Screening Saves Lives campaign urges women and those who may be eligible not to ignore their cervical screening invitation, and, if they missed their last one, to book a new appointment now.

The campaign features celebrities including Loose Women star Linda Robson, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Victoria Scone, broadcaster Louise Minchin and female rights activist Sharon Gaffka.

It will emphasise that screening can help stop cervical cancer before it starts, and is being supported by charities, including Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

The campaign will include activity targeted to ethnic minority (black and South Asian) and LGBTQ+ communities, as data shows these groups can experience specific barriers to taking up screening.

The DHSC said the latest figures from March 2021 show that 30% of eligible individuals – women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 64 – were not screened.

The department said around 2,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year and approximately 690 women die from the disease.

Previous estimates suggest screening prevents 70% of cervical cancer deaths, but 83% of deaths could be prevented if everyone attended regularly, the DHSC said.

A survey of 3,000 women and people with a cervix, commissioned by DHSC, revealed that embarrassment was the most common reason for never having attended or missing an appointment – stated by 42% of respondents.

This was followed by those who “kept putting it off” (34%) and “being worried it would be painful” (28%).

The survey results suggested that 15% of lesbian or bisexual women over 25 had never had a smear test, compared with 7% of women over 25 in general.

The majority of those surveyed (89%) said they were glad they attended a cervical screening.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: “There is no doubt about it – cervical screening saves lives.

“By screening for risk signs at an early stage, it means that any abnormal cells can be treated quickly before they potentially develop into cancer.

“We know that it can feel embarrassing or feel like something that you can easily put off, but accepting your invite and getting checked could save your life.”

TV star Moffatt said: “A few years ago, my cervical screening may have saved my life.

“The screening detected HPV and abnormal cells linked to the development of cervical cancer, and I underwent treatment to have the cells removed.

“If I hadn’t been to that appointment, I don’t know what situation I would have been in now.”

Drag queen Scone said: “Initially I was uncertain as to whether a cervical screening was imperative for me as a queer woman.

“However, this new campaign has clarified that all women and people with a cervix, including those in the LGBTQ+ community like myself, are eligible for a screening, so I booked myself in.

“I think it’s so important to openly talk about cervical screenings and encourage each other to attend theirs.”

Helen Donovan, Royal College of Nursing professional lead for public health, said: “Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers in women and it is vital that when the letter comes to make an appointment for screening it is not ignored.

“Nursing staff know many women will have anxiety about the test but also how vital it is.

“They will be there to discuss those concerns and highlight the importance of screening.