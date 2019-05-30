Cancer information and support roadshow on staying safe in the sun coming to St Helens

Residents can stay safe in the sun this summer when a charity comes to St Helens with free cancer information and advice sessions.



Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

The team is encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by and with summer fast approaching will particularly be providing specialist information about sun safety and skin cancer.

However, skin checks will not be available on the day.

The mobile service will be on Church Square in St Helens outside the Clintons Cards store on Monday June 3 from 10am to 4pm and at Cables Retail Park on Steley Way in Prescot on Wednesday June 5 from 9am until 3pm.

Skin cancers are most likely to appear after exposure to the sun. If caught early, they are very treatable and most people with non-melanoma skin cancers are cured.

Debbie Smith, from the Macmillan Cancer Support mobile information team, said: “The sunnier weather gives us all a boost but it’s important to be aware of how to stay safe in the sun and to know which changes to your skin could give reason for concern.”

Skin cancers can look very different, so symptoms which should be reported to the doctor if they have not disappeared after about four weeks include:

Any spot or sore that doesn’t heal.

A spot or sore that hurts, is itching, crusty, scabs over or bleeds

Areas where the skin has broken down like an ulcer and doesn’t heal.

A lump on the skin, such as a firm, red lump or one that looks sunken in the middle.

Melanoma is a rarer type of skin cancer. It can develop from a new mole or one already there. The ABCDE list can help tell the difference between a melanoma and a normal mole.

A – Asymmetrical moles – irregular in shape

B – Border of a mole – blurred or has jagged edges

C – Colour of a mole – if a mole has more than one colour

D – Diameter (width) – irregular moles are usually larger than 7mm

E – Evolving – melanoma moles often change (evolve)

Ms Smith said: “It’s important for everyone to take extra care in the sun. But some cancer treatments can make you especially sensitive to the sun. If you’re having treatment for cancer, ask your healthcare team for advice about protecting your skin during and after treatment.”

Anyone with concerns about skin cancer can call Macmillan on 0808 808 00 00 seven days a week, between 8am and 8pm or visit macmillan.org.uk for information, support groups and access to the charity's online community.

A short film about skin cancer signs and symptoms can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/9rHa7tskvuk