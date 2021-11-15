A purr-fect fit as Rainhill care home nominated for national award

Jacqueline the cat

Sherdley Court, operated by national adult health & social care charity Making Space, is in the running for a Caring UK Award, which celebrates the best of social care.

The Rainhill home, which cares for older people living with dementia as well as those under 65 who have mental health conditions, has been recognised nationally for the exemplary end of life care it provides.

The 28-strong team's extensive training and experience means that many residents who are nearing the end of their lives are able to remain at home, rather than be transferred to a hospital or hospice.

And in part, Sherdley Court's uniquely open and individual approach to end of life care is down to a much loved moggy.

Sallyann Orme, acting manager, said: "When a Sherdley Court resident moved in with his cat Jacqueline 12 years ago, he never imagined his four-legged friend would end up playing such an important role in the end-of-life care of his fellow occupants.

"Now, an exercise called 'What would Jacqueline want?' is used in our end-of-life care plan to help make the residents and families feel more at ease when discussing what can be a frightening prospect.

"Our approach is always totally person-centred. When one resident was diagnosed with terminal cancer, staff helped create a memory box for her daughter, with cards and letters going 20 years into the future."

The Sherdley Court team will find out if it has won the Caring Awards UK end of life team award in early December.