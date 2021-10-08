25 new benches on which to chat about mental health struggles to be placed in St Helens

25 new benches which will be coming soon to locations across the borough

There are a range of ways to get involved in projects that will benefit yours and others mental wellbeing being offered both through St Helens Wellbeing Service and the council’s own OK2ASK campaign.

And people are encouraged to take a seat on one of 25 new benches which will be coming soon to places across the borough. They will be designated as safe spots to chat to others who may be struggling.

Plaques are being fitted to each of the benches by St Helens Wellbeing Service, which will be taking part in the scheme, including two all weather benches in Sherdley Park.

The OK2ASK website has just relaunched with a renewed focus on how to help support the project and highlight the wide variety of partners who can offer support with everything from Zero Suicide Alliance 20-minute online training to help people learn how to have the conversation around suicide, to support available for those in need from the Merseycare crisis line on 0800 051 1508.

To take a look at the new website visit www.oktoaskcampaign.co.ukCouncillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “This World Mental Health Day it’s vitally important that we need to remember that our mental wellbeing is just as important as our physical wellbeing.

"We all know there are simple steps we can take to look after our bodies through exercise and diet but there are just as many simple steps to take to look after our mental health. OK2ASK has a wide range of support for anyone who feels their own or someone they know is struggling with their mental health needs.”

Meanwhile St Helens Wellbeing Service will continue to provide support for those who need it, including community road shows and through supporting Mental Health First Aid training for barbers, tattooists and construction workers.

There is also specialist support for men aged 40 and above who are less like to get help when they need it through a new wellbeing project.

Meanwhile, a free mental health and wellbeing fair will be held in St Mary’s Market on Saturday, October 9 between 9am-3pm where visitors can find out about a number of local services.

Councillor Michelle Sweeney, Lead Member for Mental Health, added: “When we think about an unequal balance of mental wellbeing it’s important to remember that there is a lot of free support available to anyone.

"The benches are a great way to encourage people to open up and talk about their feelings and cost nothing so are accessible to all.”