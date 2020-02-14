Volunteering helps St Helens childcare volunteer Holly land key position

Holly Howarth, from St Helens, has been appointed as Nurse Practitioner specialising in Target Support Work Co SENCO (Special Educational Needs Co-ordination) at Back to the Garden Childcare in Altrincham,



Holly’s role was created specifically for her following many months of volunteering at Back to the Garden whilst finishing her degree in Early Childhood Studies at Edge Hill University.

Holly’s lecturer, Dr Sally Hester, introduced her to the nursery and encouraged her to volunteer with a view to securing a permanent position after graduation.

During her time volunteering, Holly showcased her ability to deliver high quality care, treating all children with warmth and respect and ensuring their wellbeing and needs were at the heart of everything she did.

She also voiced her desire to work with children with additional needs, and as a result, this new role was created and is part-funded by Trafford Council.

Working four days a week, Holly works on a one-to-one basis with a four year old boy with autism.

She is tasked with supporting him with his additional needs, liaising with his mum to create targets, then putting them in place and meeting them. All targets are analysed and reviewed regularly, with new targets created when required.

Holly is also furthering her study and is currently undertaking SENCO Level 3 training, which will allow her to further her career.

Holly said: “I am thrilled to have officially joined the Back to the Garden team. I really enjoyed volunteering at the nursery whilst I was studying and I learnt so much, particularly in regard to the direction I want my career to go.

“Working with children with additional needs is a real area of interest for me and to have been given a role where I interact on a one-to-one basis with a boy with autism is such a privilege.

"By working closely with his mum, we hope to help him be happy and more independent.

“The ethos of Back to the Garden and their innovative approach to childcare is really inspiring and I hope that I can make a real difference, helping children with special needs who attend the nursery flourish and take the next step in their educational journey.”

Lorraine Webb, manager at Back to the Garden Childcare, adds: “Holly’s passion, professionalism and dedication was clear to see when she volunteered at the nursery so it is great news that we can welcome her to the team and support her as she embarks upon her career in childcare.

"Holly is wonderful with all children. She is naturally nurturing, caring and an asset to the team.”

Away from work Holly enjoys spending time with her family and friends.