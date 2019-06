Pupils can be turned away for a number of reasons. These figures, provided by the council, show the schools that had to turn applicants away, how many places they were able to offer and how oversubscribed they were.

1. Eccleston Lane Ends Primary Places available: 35, oversubscribed by: 24

2. Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 4

3. Legh Vale Primary Places available: 70, oversubscribed by: 9

4. Nutgrove Methodist Primary Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 16

