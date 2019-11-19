St Helens schools recognised at Educate Awards

Six St Helens schools were recognised at the prestigious Educate Awards ceremony.



The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its eighth year and is the largest education awards in the North West.

Paul Edwards from Cowley International College won Teacher of the Year

More than 700 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.

On the night, 21 awards were handed out to schools in the Liverpool City Region, Lancashire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

Rainford High won the SEND Provision Award for its ongoing commitment to supporting SEND students.

Its ethos, ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps, Everyone Succeeds’, has become a way of being for the school and its dedicated SENCo team means that its provision and reputation within St Helens and beyond has grown massively.

Rainford High won the SEND Provision Award

Every child on the SEND register, regardless of funding or statement, is allocated a key worker, who is always on hand to ensure that pupils are thriving.

Paul Edwards from Cowley International College was honoured with the Teacher of the Year Award.

A teacher with almost 30 years’ experience, Mr Edwards has been the force behind the introduction of two phenomenally successful programmes at Cowley International College.

Mr Edwards’ enthusiasm, passion and drive is infectious and he is regarded very highly and is incredibly popular with students, parents and colleagues.

Parish Church of England Primary School won Innovative and Creative Literacy Award after demonstrating to judges its continued commitment to literacy and how it encourages reading outside of school.

Its mission involved gaining the support and understanding of parents who encourage their child to read for pleasure. From parental workshops, coffee mornings and whole school events, the school now has classes full of book worms.

In addition, St Mary and St Thomas Church of England Primary School was named the runner up for the new Mental Health & Wellbeing Award. This particular category was inundated with entries and the school should be very proud of this achievement.

Rainford High also came runner up for the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School Award, Carmel College was named runner up for Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider and Haydock High School was runner up for the Community Partnership Award.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “A huge well done to Rainford High, Parish Church of England Primary School and Paul Edwards from Cowley International College on their fantastic award wins.

“We are so proud to host an event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of teachers, school support stars, schools and colleges from across the North West.

“This year we have been inundated with exceptional entries and so congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists for 2019.”

Full list of winners and runners up:

The Communication Award

Winner: Whalley Range High School

Runner up: Alsop High School

Eco School Project

Winner: Heswall Primary School

Runner up: Bedford Primary School

Spirit of Enterprise

Winner: Halewood Church of England Primary School

Runner up: St Oswald's CE Primary School

SEND Provision Award

Winner: Rainford High

Runner up: Plantation Primary School

Innovative and Creative Literacy Award

Winner: Parish Primary School

Runner up: Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Primary School

STEM Project of the Year

Winner: Cardinal Langley RC High School

Runner up: Gateacre School

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

Winner: Riverside Primary School

Runner up: Lister Junior School

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Winner: St Julie's RC High School

Runner up: Wirral Grammar School for Boys & Wirral Grammar School for Girls

Career Aspiration Award

Winner: Abbot's Lea School

Runner up: St Wilfrid's CE Primary

Community Partnership Award

Winner: Gateacre School

Runner up: Haydock High School

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Winner: Bickerstaffe CE Primary School

Runner up: St Mary and St Thomas Church of England Primary School

Innovation in Education Award

Winner: St Vincent's School for Sensory Impairment

Runner up: Whitefield Primary School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School

Winner: The Belvedere Preparatory School

Runner up: Halewood Church of England Primary School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

Winner: Formby High School

Runner up: Rainford High School

Leadership Team of Year of the Year

Winner: Wright Robinson College

Runner up: Knowsley Lane Primary School

Teacher of the Year

Winner: Paul Edwards, Cowley International College

Runner up Dr Carly Brooke, Liverpool Life Sciences

School Support Star of the Year

Winner: Katherine Lockley

Runner up: Elizabeth Clarke

Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Winner: Robbie Fowler Education and Football Academy

Runner up: Carmel College

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Winner: The Academy of St Francis of Assisi

Runner up: The Hollins

Most Inspirational Primary School

Winner: Eldon Primary School

Runner up: Alexandra Park Primary School

WOW Recognition Award

Winner: Chorlton High School

Runner: up Kirkby High School