St Helens schools recognised at Educate Awards

Six St Helens schools were recognised at the prestigious Educate Awards ceremony.
The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its eighth year and is the largest education awards in the North West.
More than 700 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.
On the night, 21 awards were handed out to schools in the Liverpool City Region, Lancashire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.
Rainford High won the SEND Provision Award for its ongoing commitment to supporting SEND students.
Its ethos, ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps, Everyone Succeeds’, has become a way of being for the school and its dedicated SENCo team means that its provision and reputation within St Helens and beyond has grown massively.
Every child on the SEND register, regardless of funding or statement, is allocated a key worker, who is always on hand to ensure that pupils are thriving.
Paul Edwards from Cowley International College was honoured with the Teacher of the Year Award.
A teacher with almost 30 years’ experience, Mr Edwards has been the force behind the introduction of two phenomenally successful programmes at Cowley International College.
Mr Edwards’ enthusiasm, passion and drive is infectious and he is regarded very highly and is incredibly popular with students, parents and colleagues.
Parish Church of England Primary School won Innovative and Creative Literacy Award after demonstrating to judges its continued commitment to literacy and how it encourages reading outside of school.
Its mission involved gaining the support and understanding of parents who encourage their child to read for pleasure. From parental workshops, coffee mornings and whole school events, the school now has classes full of book worms.
In addition, St Mary and St Thomas Church of England Primary School was named the runner up for the new Mental Health & Wellbeing Award. This particular category was inundated with entries and the school should be very proud of this achievement.
Rainford High also came runner up for the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School Award, Carmel College was named runner up for Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider and Haydock High School was runner up for the Community Partnership Award.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “A huge well done to Rainford High, Parish Church of England Primary School and Paul Edwards from Cowley International College on their fantastic award wins.
“We are so proud to host an event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of teachers, school support stars, schools and colleges from across the North West.
“This year we have been inundated with exceptional entries and so congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists for 2019.”
Full list of winners and runners up:
The Communication Award
Winner: Whalley Range High School
Runner up: Alsop High School
Eco School Project
Winner: Heswall Primary School
Runner up: Bedford Primary School
Spirit of Enterprise
Winner: Halewood Church of England Primary School
Runner up: St Oswald's CE Primary School
SEND Provision Award
Winner: Rainford High
Runner up: Plantation Primary School
Innovative and Creative Literacy Award
Winner: Parish Primary School
Runner up: Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Primary School
STEM Project of the Year
Winner: Cardinal Langley RC High School
Runner up: Gateacre School
Outstanding Arts in Primary School
Winner: Riverside Primary School
Runner up: Lister Junior School
Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
Winner: St Julie's RC High School
Runner up: Wirral Grammar School for Boys & Wirral Grammar School for Girls
Career Aspiration Award
Winner: Abbot's Lea School
Runner up: St Wilfrid's CE Primary
Community Partnership Award
Winner: Gateacre School
Runner up: Haydock High School
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Winner: Bickerstaffe CE Primary School
Runner up: St Mary and St Thomas Church of England Primary School
Innovation in Education Award
Winner: St Vincent's School for Sensory Impairment
Runner up: Whitefield Primary School
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School
Winner: The Belvedere Preparatory School
Runner up: Halewood Church of England Primary School
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
Winner: Formby High School
Runner up: Rainford High School
Leadership Team of Year of the Year
Winner: Wright Robinson College
Runner up: Knowsley Lane Primary School
Teacher of the Year
Winner: Paul Edwards, Cowley International College
Runner up Dr Carly Brooke, Liverpool Life Sciences
School Support Star of the Year
Winner: Katherine Lockley
Runner up: Elizabeth Clarke
Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider
Winner: Robbie Fowler Education and Football Academy
Runner up: Carmel College
Most Inspirational Secondary School
Winner: The Academy of St Francis of Assisi
Runner up: The Hollins
Most Inspirational Primary School
Winner: Eldon Primary School
Runner up: Alexandra Park Primary School
WOW Recognition Award
Winner: Chorlton High School
Runner: up Kirkby High School