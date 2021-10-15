St Helens schools make the Educate Awards 2021 shortlist
Four schools from St Helens and Newton-le-Willows, along with St Helens Chamber, have been shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.
Hope Academy has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Secondary School category.
Parish Church of England Primary School has been shortlisted for the Innovative & Creative Literacy Award.
Rainford High has been shortlisted for the Careers & Enterprise Award, SEND Provision Award, Mental Health & Wellbeing Award and Most Inspirational Secondary School category.
St Helens Chamber’s Fast Track to Apprenticeships Programme has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider category.
Wargrave House School & College has been shortlisted for Community Partnership Award, Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider and teaching support assistant, Tara Thomas, has been shortlisted for the School Support Star of the Year.
The awards showcase the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential.
With over 21 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams.
The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is the largest education awards in the North West and will take place at the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, November 19.
This year marks its 10th anniversary and it is set to be extra special after 2020’s ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A huge well done to the schools and colleges who have made this year’s shortlist.
“After a difficult 18 or so months, it is extremely important that we recognise the amazing schools and colleges which have supported students, families, staff and the wider communities during the pandemic. The calibre of entries was absolutely incredible and deciding on the shortlist was a really difficult process.
“As 2020’s ceremony didn’t take place in its usual format, we are excited to be planning a spectacular event which makes up for last year. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on 19 November!”
Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2021 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, CPMM Media Group, Hidden Strength, LCR Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moores University, LSSP, Progress Careers, SupplyWell and Winstanley College.
The full 2021 shortlist:
The Communication Award
Gateacre School, Liverpool
Alsop High School, Liverpool
The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool
Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton
Outstanding Commitment to the Environment
St Vincent's School, Liverpool
Stockport Academy, Stockport
Careers & Enterprise Award
Rainford High, St Helens
Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool
Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton
The Barlow RC High School, Manchester
Myerscough College, Preston
SEND Provision Award
Cardinal Langley RC High School, Rochdale
Rainford High, St Helens
Formby High School, Sefton
Innovative and Creative Literacy Award
Parish Church of England Primary School, St Helens
The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral
Eldon Primary School, Preston
Outstanding Commitment to STEM
Winstanley College, Wigan
Sandbach High School, Cheshire
Eldon Primary School, Preston
Heswall Primary School, Wirral
Outstanding Arts in Primary School
AKS Lytham Preparatory School, Lytham St Annes
St Peter's C. E. Primary School, Bolton
The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool
Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton
Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
Formby High School, Sefton
The Belvedere Academy, Liverpool
The Hollins, Accrington
AKS Lytham Senior School, Lytham St Annes
Community Partnership Award
Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton
Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows
The Hollins, Accrington
St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Rainford High, St Helens
Wright Robinson College, Manchester
Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School
The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool
Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral
St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
St James' Catholic High School, Stockport
Wade Deacon High School, Widnes
Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows
Ridgeway High School, Wirral
Leadership Team of the Year
St James' Catholic High School, Stockport
Stockport Academy, Stockport
[email protected], Leyland
School Governor of the Year
The Barlow RC High School, Manchester - Cathy Redford
Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton - Hilary Lyall
Posthumous Governor of the Year special recognition award for the late Marilyn Fielding - Alsop High School, Liverpool
Teacher of the Year
Stockport Academy, Stockport - Kerris Stirling
Riverside Primary School, Wirral - Karen Bentley
St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs - Jen McGee
School Support Star of the Year
Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows - Tara Thomas
Plantation Primary School, Knowsley - Damon Murphy
Stockport Academy, Stockport - Don Farquar
St Julie's High School, Liverpool - Mike Anderson
Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School
Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
Manchester Academy, Manchester
Three Towers APA, Wigan
Progress Schools – Gorton, Manchester
Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider
Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows
Myerscough College, Preston
Fast Track to Apprenticeships Programme - St Helens Chamber, St Helens
Most Inspirational Secondary School
Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool
Rainford High, St Helens
Stanley High School, Southport
Formby High School, Sefton
Most Inspirational Primary School
Christ the King Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
Riverside Primary School, Wirral
Eldon Primary School, Preston
WOW Recognition Award
St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Cheshire
The Hollins, Accrington
The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool
Eldon Primary School, Preston
Bickerstaffe C. E. Primary School, West Lancs