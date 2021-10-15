St Helens schools make the Educate Awards 2021 shortlist

The Educate Awards 2021 will return to Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, November 19

Hope Academy has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Secondary School category.

Parish Church of England Primary School has been shortlisted for the Innovative & Creative Literacy Award.

Rainford High has been shortlisted for the Careers & Enterprise Award, SEND Provision Award, Mental Health & Wellbeing Award and Most Inspirational Secondary School category.

St Helens Chamber’s Fast Track to Apprenticeships Programme has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider category.

Wargrave House School & College has been shortlisted for Community Partnership Award, Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider and teaching support assistant, Tara Thomas, has been shortlisted for the School Support Star of the Year.

The awards showcase the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential.

With over 21 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is the largest education awards in the North West and will take place at the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, November 19.

This year marks its 10th anniversary and it is set to be extra special after 2020’s ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A huge well done to the schools and colleges who have made this year’s shortlist.

“After a difficult 18 or so months, it is extremely important that we recognise the amazing schools and colleges which have supported students, families, staff and the wider communities during the pandemic. The calibre of entries was absolutely incredible and deciding on the shortlist was a really difficult process.

“As 2020’s ceremony didn’t take place in its usual format, we are excited to be planning a spectacular event which makes up for last year. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on 19 November!”

Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2021 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, CPMM Media Group, Hidden Strength, LCR Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moores University, LSSP, Progress Careers, SupplyWell and Winstanley College.

The full 2021 shortlist:

The Communication Award

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Alsop High School, Liverpool

The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool

Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment

St Vincent's School, Liverpool

Stockport Academy, Stockport

Careers & Enterprise Award

Rainford High, St Helens

Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool

Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton

The Barlow RC High School, Manchester

Myerscough College, Preston

SEND Provision Award

Cardinal Langley RC High School, Rochdale

Rainford High, St Helens

Formby High School, Sefton

Innovative and Creative Literacy Award

Parish Church of England Primary School, St Helens

The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral

Eldon Primary School, Preston

Outstanding Commitment to STEM

Winstanley College, Wigan

Sandbach High School, Cheshire

Eldon Primary School, Preston

Heswall Primary School, Wirral

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

AKS Lytham Preparatory School, Lytham St Annes

St Peter's C. E. Primary School, Bolton

The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool

Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Formby High School, Sefton

The Belvedere Academy, Liverpool

The Hollins, Accrington

AKS Lytham Senior School, Lytham St Annes

Community Partnership Award

Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton

Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows

The Hollins, Accrington

St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Rainford High, St Helens

Wright Robinson College, Manchester

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School

The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool

Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral

St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

St James' Catholic High School, Stockport

Wade Deacon High School, Widnes

Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows

Ridgeway High School, Wirral

Leadership Team of the Year

St James' Catholic High School, Stockport

Stockport Academy, Stockport

School Governor of the Year

The Barlow RC High School, Manchester - Cathy Redford

Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton - Hilary Lyall

Posthumous Governor of the Year special recognition award for the late Marilyn Fielding - Alsop High School, Liverpool

Teacher of the Year

Stockport Academy, Stockport - Kerris Stirling

Riverside Primary School, Wirral - Karen Bentley

St Bede's Catholic High School, West Lancs - Jen McGee

School Support Star of the Year

Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows - Tara Thomas

Plantation Primary School, Knowsley - Damon Murphy

Stockport Academy, Stockport - Don Farquar

St Julie's High School, Liverpool - Mike Anderson

Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School

Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

Manchester Academy, Manchester

Three Towers APA, Wigan

Progress Schools – Gorton, Manchester

Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Wargrave House School & College, Newton-le-Willows

Myerscough College, Preston

Fast Track to Apprenticeships Programme - St Helens Chamber, St Helens

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool

Rainford High, St Helens

Stanley High School, Southport

Formby High School, Sefton

Most Inspirational Primary School

Christ the King Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

Riverside Primary School, Wirral

Eldon Primary School, Preston

WOW Recognition Award

St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Cheshire

The Hollins, Accrington

The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool

Eldon Primary School, Preston