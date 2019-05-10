St Helens project receives £30,000 Children in Need grant

BBC Children in Need has awarded a new grant of £30,000 to a project working with disadvantaged children and young people in St Helens.



ACYP Centre has been awarded the grant, over three years, to deliver a breakfast club and playscheme during the school holidays, as well as a term time after school club for disadvantaged children and young people in St Helens.

The younsters will be able to enjoy a healthy breakfast in the morning before attending the centre’s holiday playscheme each day.

During term time they will be able to enjoy fun activities at the after school club. Attending the project will help develop mental and physical wellbeing and empower them to reach their potential.

Peter Bold, Company Secretary at ACYP Centre said: “We’re delighted that we’re going to be able to deliver this project, for the next three years, and help to give some of the most disadvantaged youngsters in the community opportunities outside of school time to have fun with their friends and build new skills.”

The new funding means that the charity now has more than £5.9million invested in Merseyside. This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

Speaking of the new grants, Elizabeth Myers, Regional Head of the North at BBC Children in Need, said: “It’s always a real privilege to award new grants to projects like ACYP Centre, which demonstrate how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

"Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”