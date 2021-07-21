St Helens primary school win national canopy contest

Sherdley Primary School have been revealed as the winners of a shade sail in a competition

The primary school saw off competition from 103 other schools to collect the most votes and win the canopy.

In the end the contest was a tight battle as Sherdley Primary School only won by 18 votes, pipping St George’s School on the Isle of Wight to the post.

A&S Landscape first launched the contest in March with the aim of helping to make a difference to the pupils, staff and community of the winning school after such a tough year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition quickly gained interest and over the course of five months, more than 48,000 votes were cast for the entered schools.

When asked why the shade sail would be important to Sherdley Primary School, Assistant Headteacher Katie Bennett, said: “At Sherdley we have a huge outdoor space. It is invaluable to supporting play, fun, curriculum and overall emotional wellbeing of our children.

"The challenge that we have is the ground is so open, therefore on gloriously hot summer days, we struggle to get the optimum use out of our grounds.

"This shade would provide us with much-needed shade and be able to fully enjoy our outdoor space.”

The decision to launch the competition came at the start of the year, as the UK was put into a third lockdown.

Competition Coordinator, Lucy Grime at A&S Landscape said why it was important for them to give back to schools at this time:

"After facing hardships and challenges throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were all too aware that many schools were struggling to continue making improvements to their facilities due to a lack of budget and manpower," she said.

"We decided to run a competition to give away a shade sail to help spread some positivity and make a difference to the winning school.”