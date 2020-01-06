St Helens primary school benefits from community investment project

Carr Mill Primary School pupils can now enjoy the wonders of outside learning thanks to a community investment project delivered by United Utilities and contractors Mott McDonald Bentley (MMB).



As part of ongoing work – supported by St Helens Council’s highways department - to install a 2.5km underground pipeline to transfer sewage from nearby Billinge, volunteers from United Utilities and MMB have worked with the Moss Bank school to implement plans to improve the existing playground.

Upgrades include painting outside sheltered areas; re-marking stencils for fun, educational outside games such as snakes and ladders – while green-fingered pupils can enjoy a spot of gardening in a vegetable patch area complete with trees, or take part in outdoor lessons such as performing arts on a new stage.

Moss Bank ward Councillor Trisha Long – who has worked closely with United Utilities and MMB to alleviate any disruption while the works have been carried out – said:: “It’s always good to see organisations give something back to the local community.

"These improvements have greatly improved the appearance of the playground – as well as the environment. This will enable children to enjoy learning outdoors and take an interest in nature, which is a vitally important part of their future.”

Alison Byrne, Construction Project Manager for United Utilities, said: “This project will deliver great benefits to the environment but we appreciate that the local community has been impacted while construction has taken place.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed investing both time and money in the school to provide some great facilities for the children.”

Julie Sands, Customer and Stakeholder Manager for MMB, said: “Construction can be disruptive and we thank the community for their ongoing patience.

"We are just delighted that we could be part of this investment opportunity and we hope the children get a lot of enjoyment out of the facilities we have provided.”

