St Helens Council to host early years education interactive conference

‘Bright Futures’ will feature some of the most influential early years professionals

Organised by St Helens Borough Council, the five-day long interactive conference has been arranged to help anyone currently working in early years education, including teachers, nursery practitioners and childminders – or those thinking of pursuing a career in these roles in the future,

It aims to broaden their knowledge in key areas including phonics and mathematics, as well as looking at communication and language, play, and the principle of the unique child.

Taking place between January 31 and February 4, the conference, titled ‘Bright Futures’ to reflect St Helens Council’s priority of ensuring all children have a positive start in life, will feature some of the most influential early years professionals, including headline speakers, Dr Mine Conkbayir and Ursula Krystek-Walton.

It follows on from a successful event last year which focused on the same theme.

Councillor Kate Groucutt, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, said: “Here in St Helens we’re lucky to have so many dedicated early years teachers, nursery staff and childminders who are dedicated to helping our children and young people get the best start in life. Through events like this and our ongoing support for settings we want to help them explore new ideas, broaden their knowledge and improve practice for the benefit of children and families.

“I would encourage anyone who works with young children to check out the agenda and join us for what is sure to be an inspiring and thought-provoking event."