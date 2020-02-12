St Helens College students take part in Visitor Economy Week events

St Helens College recently participated in a range of exciting events across the region, in support of Visitor Economy Week 2020.



The regional initiative, which took place from February 3 to the 7, brought together key Liverpool City Region partners, schools, colleges and employers, to highlight the breadth of career opportunities within the thriving tourism industry - an industry worth £4.5bn and supporting over 57,000 jobs.

Former St Helens College Cabin Crew student Matt now works at Jet2

The official launch of Visitor Economy Week took place at the Maritime Museum in Liverpool, where level 2 Cabin Crew students had the opportunity to act as welcome hosts.

The launch event included a panel of industry experts, speaking to students and stakeholders about the future of the visitor economy in Liverpool and the opportunities it will bring to the wider city region.

During the course of the week, catering students received a special butchery demonstration, which included showing students how to prepare and break down a lamb whilst explaining the different cuts of meat.

Globe trotter and former Level 3 Diploma in Nail Technology student at St Helens College, Rhea, is currently sailing around the world on a luxury cruise liner, Steiner as a Nail Technician.

Speaking about her college experience, Rhea said, “My supportive tutors and their industry links gave me the confidence, knowledge and skills to achieve my dream career.”

Visitor Economy Week celebrations culminated in a closing ceremony at the Richmond Hotel, which involved students from five colleges in the Liverpool City Region, collaborating to create a five-course dinner.

Skilled catering students were tasked with producing the starter of the meal - a beef consommé, served to more than 120 people.

Matt, also a former St Helens College student, has reached for the sky after securing a popular cabin crew role with Jet2.

Matt studied his Level 2 Diploma in Air Cabin Crew, with a drive to take on the aviation world.

Matt said, “I enjoyed every moment of my course – it was tough but it really did prepare me for my career in a competitive industry.

"My tutors have been incredibly supportive and their strong employer links created amazing opportunities, including a familiarisation flight with Jet2.com to Tenerife.

“I am now living my dream, doing what I love!”

Jen McGill, Curriculum Manager of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality at St Helens College, said, “Visitor Economy Week is a fantastic opportunity for our students to take part in a range of exciting events, showcasing the vast amount of opportunities available to them in a flourishing industry.

“We are proud to be involved in this initiative every year, developing links with the regions schools, colleges and employers, highlighting the far-reaching opportunities for young people, giving them a taste of working in hospitality, retail, tourism and travel.”

For more information about catering, hospitality, travel & tourism, hairdressing and beauty courses, visit www.sthelens.ac.uk