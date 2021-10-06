St Helens College students assist region’s top chefs in charity fund-raiser

James Holden, host of charity fund-raiser and local Master Chef

On Friday, Octobe 8, students will work alongside the chefs to prepare and serve an elaborate four-course dining experience at St Helens College’s award-winning, Colours Restaurant, in support of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

James and his family have received incredible support from Alder Hey over the years, including the fantastic treatment James’s grandson, Bobby received, which prompted the family to want to thank the hospital.

Bobby was born last October with a serious heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, spending the first 100 days of his life in Alder Hey, most of which on a ventilator.

The event will raise valuable funds for the hospital, which will support them to continue providing lifesaving treatment.

Master Chef, James will be kicking off the evening with delicious appetisers, whilst Dave Critchley, Executive Chef Director at Lu Ban Restaurant in Liverpool, will be recreating his sea bass dish from his appearance on the Great British Menu.

Craig Sherrington, Executive Head Chef at The Seaview Restaurant at Saltburn-by-the-Sea, will also be recreating his beef dish, which scored four 10s from the judges. Finally, Eve Townson, co-founder of BE Chocolates and Patisserie in Lancashire, will produce her Lancashire themed dessert dish from her time on the show.

Young local Chef, Sean Noonan, who is currently Premier Sous Chef at the two-rosette restaurant, The Mere, in Knutsford, will also be working alongside the students to create mouth-watering bitesize canapés for guests to enjoy at the ‘fizz’ reception.

James said: “My family have had amazing support from Alder Hey, so it was an easy decision to host this dinner.

“I am delighted to have gathered such dedicated and amazing professional chefs, who are willing to offer their time and expertise.

"With the help of the chefs and the students, we will create a mouth-watering gastronomic experience for the guests. It will definitely be an evening to remember!”

Jen McGill, Head of Catering and Hospitality at St Helens College, said: “The College has a longstanding relationship with James. He is a long-time friend and mentor to staff and students here and it is great that we can continue to work together to host fantastic events for the St Helens community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the students to gain experience working alongside professional chefs in a fast-paced kitchen environment, all in support of a great cause.”