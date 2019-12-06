St Helens College lands exclusive partnership with Swissport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport

St Helens College's aviation department have announced an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest airline ground handling company, Swissport, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The partnership comes in light of the company’s new Swissport Academy, which the college will be helping to develop.

It aims to provide local and budding new recruits with the perfect stepping stone into the industry.

Currently the Academy has a number of links to Further Education Colleges across the UK, however for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, St Helens College is the first.

For students studying on the Level 2 Diploma in Aviation Environment at St Helens College, this new opportunity means they will now have access to a number of new learning resources, guided airport visits and a guaranteed interview scheme at the end of their course, with a view to a position with Swissport.

Swissport are a globally renowned organisation, which provide a range of ground support services at 310 airports worldwide, including baggage services, lounge hospitality, passenger check-in, boarding, ramp handling and cargo services.

This amazing new opportunity will not only open up a number of exclusive career opportunities for local students, but will also provide them with invaluable experience that will prepare them for life in the aviation world.

From exclusive visits to both Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Belfast International Airport, they will get to see first-hand the range of employment opportunities available to them right on their door step, on successful completion of the course.

Aviation and tourism tutor, Daniel Murphy, commented, “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Swissport and the opportunities that this will bring for the aviation and travel students.

"The specialist insight into the industry will ensure that the students have the most up-to-date sector knowledge possible, to be able to achieve their career goals.”