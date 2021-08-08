St Helens College appoints new chair of governors

Dr Bill Nixon, Chair of Governors at St Helens College and Knowsley Community College

Bill started his extensive career as a university lecturer and physics researcher at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. In his last notable role as International Director on the Board of the Health and Safety Laboratory (HSL), part of the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Bill oversaw the commercialisation of the laboratory’s work, developing high-level relationships with overseas governments and agencies around the world.

Throughout his career, Bill has undertaken a number of voluntary positions including Chair of Governors at Woolston Community Primary School and Chair of NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health).

Most recently, Bill volunteers at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau in Warrington and the Warrington Youth Club, working with young people on music projects.

Bill said the chance to help people achieve their potential in life is something that he is passionate about and had been the major draw to taking on the role as Chair of the Governing Board of the college.

Commenting on his appointment, Bill said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been invited to be Chair of Governors. I am privileged to be surrounded by talented and committed staff and look forward to working with the principal and the team, to ensure the college rises to the many opportunities that the coming years will bring.”

Susan Jee, the former Chair of Governors, is stepping down after dedicating more than 12 years as a college governor, and four years in the Chair role.

Simon Pierce, Principal and CEO of St Helens College and Knowsley Community College, said: “We are grateful to Susan for her considerable service to the college.

"Susan has successfully led the college through the challenges of the early post-merger transition and leaves the college in great shape for Bill to drive forward with new vigour and energy.”