Six St Helens schools make the Educate Awards 2019 shortlist

Six schools and colleges from St Helens have been shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.
From inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff to innovative projects across the curriculum, the awards recognises the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential.
The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is in its eighth year and is the largest education awards in the North West.
With 21 categories in total, the following St Helens schools and colleges have been shortlisted:
Carmel College for Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider
Cowley International School for Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School and Teacher for the Year Award for Paul Edwards
Haydock High School for the Community Partnership Award
Parish Church of England Primary School for the Innovative and Creative Literacy Award
Rainford High for the SEND Provision Award and Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School
St Mary’s and St Thomas C of E Primary School for the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Since launching in Liverpool in 2012, the awards has grown rapidly, now recognising schools and colleges right across the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
A new category has also been introduced this year, recognising schools’ commitment to mental wellbeing.
The Mental Health & Wellbeing Award will be awarded to a school with a strong commitment to promoting social and emotional wellbeing, mental health and wellness.
This difficult task of shortlisting the entries fell upon the esteemed judging panel which includes Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM; James Tartt, Merseyside track athlete and architect; Councillor Gary Millar, assistant mayor & mayoral lead for business & international trade; Chris Walker, regional managing editor of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales; Lesley Martin-Wright, chief executive of Knowsley Chamber; Andrew Pimbley of Wirral’s Claremont Farm; Sue Cronin, head of teacher education at Liverpool Hope University, Suzanne Ramsey former partnership manager at Liverpool School Sports Partnership and Allan Williams, learning manager at Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to the St Helens schools and colleges shortlisted for the Educate Awards 2019!
“Every year, the judges’ job gets harder as the entries from schools get better.
"Whether it is the arts, careers, sport or their commitment to mental health and wellbeing, we aim to recognise all areas of education and shine a spotlight on all the hard work that goes on in schools and colleges each academic year.
“We look forward celebrating with all the finalists and winners on the 15 November.”
The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral.
The full 2019 shortlist is as follows:
The Communication Award
Alsop High School, Liverpool
Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, Runcorn
Whalley Range High School, Manchester
Eco School Project of the Year
All Saints Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
Bedford Primary School, Bootle
Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley
Heswall Primary School, Wirral
Spirit of Enterprise Award
Halewood Church of England Primary School, Knowsley
St Damian’s RC Science College, Tameside
St Oswald’s CE Primary School, Sefton
Innovative and Creative Literacy Award
Middlefield Community Primary School, Liverpool
Parish Church of England Primary School, St Helens
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Primary School, Widnes
SEND Provision Award
Abbot’s Lea School, Liverpool
Rainford High, St Helens
Plantation Primary School, Knowsley
The Barlow RC High School, Manchester
STEM Project of the Year
Cardinal Langley School, Manchester
Gateacre School, Liverpool
Landgate School, Wigan
Outstanding Arts in a Primary School
Bedford Primary School, Sefton
Lister Junior School, Liverpool
Riverside Primary School, Wirral
Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School
Hillside High School, Sefton
St Julie’s Catholic High School, Liverpool
The Belvedere Academy, Liverpool
Wirral Grammar Boys and Wirral Grammar Girls, Wirral
Career Aspiration Award
Abbot’s Lea School, Liverpool
Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool
St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School, Wigan
St Bede’s Catholic High School, Ormskirk
Community Partnership Award
Chorlton High School, Chorlton
Gateacre School, Liverpool
Haydock High School, Haydock
Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Bickerstaffe Primary School, West Lancashire
Calderstones School, Liverpool
Formby High School, Sefton
Northwood Community Primary School, Knowsley
South Deeside Primary School Federation
St Mary’s and St Thomas C of E Primary School, St Helens
Innovation in Education Award
St Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool
St Teresa of Lisiuex Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Primary School
Halewood Church of England Primary School, Knowsley
Plantation Primary School, Knowsley
St Mary’s RC Primary School, Manchester
The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School
Cowley International School, St Helens
Rainford High, St Helens
Formby High School, Sefton
Ridgeway High School, Wirral
Leadership Team of the Year
Wright Robinson College, Manchester
St Peter’s CE Primary School, Farnworth
Knowsley Lane Primary School, Knowsley
Teacher of the Year
Adam Sirett, The Barlow RC High School, Manchester
Dr Carly Brooke, Liverpool Life Sciences UTC, Liverpool
Paul Edwards, Cowley College, St Helens
Stephen Hill, St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Oldham
School Support Star of the Year
Elizabeth Clarke, Kings Leadership Academy, Liverpool
Katherine Lockley, St Thomas CE Primary School, Sefton
Kim Corrigan, Middlefield Community Primary School, Liverpool
Wendy Davenport, The Oldham Academy North, Oldham
Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider
Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool
Carmel College, St Helens
Robbie Fowler Education and Football Academy, Liverpool
Most Inspirational Secondary School
The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool
Gateacre School, Liverpool
The Hollins, Accrington
Most Inspirational Primary School
Alexandra Park Primary School, Stockport
Eldon Primary School, Preston
Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton
Valewood Primary School, Sefton
Wow Recognition Award
Chorlton High School, Manchester
Kirkby High School, Knowsley
Liverpool Life Science UTC
The Hollins, Accrington