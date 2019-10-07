Six St Helens schools make the Educate Awards 2019 shortlist

Six schools and colleges from St Helens have been shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.



From inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff to innovative projects across the curriculum, the awards recognises the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is in its eighth year and is the largest education awards in the North West.

With 21 categories in total, the following St Helens schools and colleges have been shortlisted:

Carmel College for Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Cowley International School for Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School and Teacher for the Year Award for Paul Edwards

Haydock High School for the Community Partnership Award

Parish Church of England Primary School for the Innovative and Creative Literacy Award

Rainford High for the SEND Provision Award and Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School

St Mary’s and St Thomas C of E Primary School for the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Since launching in Liverpool in 2012, the awards has grown rapidly, now recognising schools and colleges right across the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

A new category has also been introduced this year, recognising schools’ commitment to mental wellbeing.

The Mental Health & Wellbeing Award will be awarded to a school with a strong commitment to promoting social and emotional wellbeing, mental health and wellness.

This difficult task of shortlisting the entries fell upon the esteemed judging panel which includes Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM; James Tartt, Merseyside track athlete and architect; Councillor Gary Millar, assistant mayor & mayoral lead for business & international trade; Chris Walker, regional managing editor of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales; Lesley Martin-Wright, chief executive of Knowsley Chamber; Andrew Pimbley of Wirral’s Claremont Farm; Sue Cronin, head of teacher education at Liverpool Hope University, Suzanne Ramsey former partnership manager at Liverpool School Sports Partnership and Allan Williams, learning manager at Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to the St Helens schools and colleges shortlisted for the Educate Awards 2019!

“Every year, the judges’ job gets harder as the entries from schools get better.

"Whether it is the arts, careers, sport or their commitment to mental health and wellbeing, we aim to recognise all areas of education and shine a spotlight on all the hard work that goes on in schools and colleges each academic year.

“We look forward celebrating with all the finalists and winners on the 15 November.”

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral.

The full 2019 shortlist is as follows:



The Communication Award

Alsop High School, Liverpool

Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, Runcorn

Whalley Range High School, Manchester

Eco School Project of the Year

All Saints Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

Bedford Primary School, Bootle

Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley

Heswall Primary School, Wirral

Spirit of Enterprise Award

Halewood Church of England Primary School, Knowsley

St Damian’s RC Science College, Tameside

St Oswald’s CE Primary School, Sefton

Innovative and Creative Literacy Award

Middlefield Community Primary School, Liverpool

Parish Church of England Primary School, St Helens

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Primary School, Widnes

SEND Provision Award

Abbot’s Lea School, Liverpool

Rainford High, St Helens

Plantation Primary School, Knowsley

The Barlow RC High School, Manchester

STEM Project of the Year

Cardinal Langley School, Manchester

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Landgate School, Wigan

Outstanding Arts in a Primary School

Bedford Primary School, Sefton

Lister Junior School, Liverpool

Riverside Primary School, Wirral

Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School

Hillside High School, Sefton

St Julie’s Catholic High School, Liverpool

The Belvedere Academy, Liverpool

Wirral Grammar Boys and Wirral Grammar Girls, Wirral

Career Aspiration Award

Abbot’s Lea School, Liverpool

Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool

St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School, Wigan

St Bede’s Catholic High School, Ormskirk

Community Partnership Award

Chorlton High School, Chorlton

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Haydock High School, Haydock

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Bickerstaffe Primary School, West Lancashire

Calderstones School, Liverpool

Formby High School, Sefton

Northwood Community Primary School, Knowsley

South Deeside Primary School Federation

St Mary’s and St Thomas C of E Primary School, St Helens

Innovation in Education Award

St Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool

St Teresa of Lisiuex Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Primary School

Halewood Church of England Primary School, Knowsley

Plantation Primary School, Knowsley

St Mary’s RC Primary School, Manchester

The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School

Cowley International School, St Helens

Rainford High, St Helens

Formby High School, Sefton

Ridgeway High School, Wirral

Leadership Team of the Year

Wright Robinson College, Manchester

St Peter’s CE Primary School, Farnworth

Knowsley Lane Primary School, Knowsley

Teacher of the Year

Adam Sirett, The Barlow RC High School, Manchester

Dr Carly Brooke, Liverpool Life Sciences UTC, Liverpool

Paul Edwards, Cowley College, St Helens

Stephen Hill, St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Oldham

School Support Star of the Year

Elizabeth Clarke, Kings Leadership Academy, Liverpool

Katherine Lockley, St Thomas CE Primary School, Sefton

Kim Corrigan, Middlefield Community Primary School, Liverpool

Wendy Davenport, The Oldham Academy North, Oldham

Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool

Carmel College, St Helens

Robbie Fowler Education and Football Academy, Liverpool

Most Inspirational Secondary School

The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool

Gateacre School, Liverpool

The Hollins, Accrington

Most Inspirational Primary School

Alexandra Park Primary School, Stockport

Eldon Primary School, Preston

Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton

Valewood Primary School, Sefton

Wow Recognition Award

Chorlton High School, Manchester

Kirkby High School, Knowsley

Liverpool Life Science UTC

The Hollins, Accrington