School staff embark on sponsored endurance events to help hard-up pupils

Teachers at Haydock High School are undertaking a sponsored run, walk and cycle in aid of the school's hardship fund.

A variety of runs of varying distances, walks and bike rides will take on place on Saturday (May 22).

Kind-hearted staff at Haydock High School decided to take up the challenge to raise funds for the school's hardship fund.

They have so far raised more than £800 but have a target goal.of £2,000.

A school spokesman said: "At Haydock High School our mission is to care for and support each student so that they fulfil their potential, make outstanding progress and become successful learners, confident individuals and responsible citizens.

"We will be relentless in developing our skills, and work with our parents, Governors and wider partners to ensure that every student is known, contributes to our community and is fulfilled in achieving their ambitions.

"Haydock High School staff will be doing a sponsored run, walk or cycle in May 2021 to raise money for the school hardship fund.

"Funds raised will be used to offer financial help to any of our students and families who have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Staff have been training hard, please support us by making a donation to this worthy cause.

"We are hoping to raise at least £2000."