School dashing around in Melanie's memory to raise funds for hospice
Pupils and staff at Billinge St Aidans C of E Primary School have taken part in a Dally Dash, a dalmation-themed sponsored run around the school sports track in memory of the school’s former headteacher Melanie Ravenscroft, raising funds for Willowbrook Hospice in St Helens.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:28 am
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:30 am
Melanie spent 14 years at the school before taking early retirement at Christmas.
Tragically she died months later on May 2 at Willowbrook, sparking an outpouring of grief by staff, pupils, families and the wider community in Billinge.