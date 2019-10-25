Ranked: the best secondary schools in St Helens

Haydock High School is the best secondary school in St Helens, the Government's latest league tables show.

The school achieved a strong score in the Progress 8 measure, used to assess how much pupils have improved during their time at the school, for the 2018-19 academic year.

It replaces Rainhill High School as the highest-ranking school in St Helens – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Cowley International College also performed well.

At the other end of the scale, Penkford School was bottom of the Progress 8 score rankings for last year.

Haydock High School, in Haydock, is a community school which accepts children aged 11 to 16.

It has 707 registered pupils. Of them, 106 were eligible to take GCSEs last year.

Under Progress 8, pupils are measured across their scores in eight GCSEs, including core subjects (English, maths and sciences), and their best scores in other, chosen subjects.

These scores are compared to their performance in Key Stage 2 exams, and used to calculate the amount of value the school is adding to a child's education, measured by the institution's Progress 8 score.

Schools with missing or incomplete data were excluded from the rankings.

In Haydock High School, 50% of pupils hit the expected target, grade 4 to 9, in English and maths. Overall, 28.3% hit strong grades of 5 or above in both subjects.

As a result, the school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.21 – St Helens's highest. Scores of above and below zero are better and worse than average, respectively.

Meanwhile, at Penkford School, no pupils hit a strong target, grades 5 to 9, in English and maths, and the school was awarded a Progress 8 score of -2.59.

The full list of schools in St Helens, ranked according to their Progress 8 scores, was as follows:

1) Haydock High School (Progress 8 score: 0.21)

2) Rainhill High School (0.10)

3) Cowley International College (0.01)

4) Rainford High Technology College (-0.11)

5) The Sutton Academy (-0.23)

6) De La Salle School (-0.27)

7) Hope Academy (-0.35)

8) St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School (-0.54)

9) St Cuthbert's Catholic High School (-0.76)

10) Penkford School (-2.59)