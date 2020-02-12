Rainford High students raise money for St Helens Young Carers Centre

Rainford High’s student council has been continuing to support the St Helens Young Carers Centre and has helped to raise more than £5,000.



The student council which is made up of 18 students from across all year groups have been raising much needed funds by selling cakes, organising raffles and other activities at the Rainford Christmas Fayre last year.

Two year 8 students, Anna and Melissa, who are both carers, presented the cheque donation to the centre recently.

Anna helps to look after her seven-year-old brother, Alex, who sadly contracted meningitis when he was a baby.

The illness has left him with many problems, meaning that Anna helps her mum by cooking and cleaning around the house whilst also caring for her younger brother by playing games with him and bathing him.

Anna said: “I love to play games with Alex because he makes me laugh but it can get a bit too much sometimes and I like to go to the Young Carers Centre for a break.

“I find it helps if I can talk to others who care for someone like I do. I enjoy making friends there and we go on trips and have a great time.

"I think it is important to raise awareness so more young carers know where to get help and support if they need it.”

Melissa is a carer for her younger brother and mum. Her brother has autism and ADHD while her mum has a problem with her spine and struggles to walk and lift things.

Melissa said: “My brother is often hyperactive and at times he gets frustrated and finds it really difficult to tell us what he wants. I regularly make meals for him and the family and I also help him get washed and dressed and play games with him so my mum can have a break.

“I also assist my mum by cleaning the house and going to the shops which gives her rest when she is poorly. I love my family very much but sometimes it is really hard and I struggle and sometimes I’m sad.”

Melissa added: “The St Helens Young Carers Centre is great because I can make new friends that understand and we do lots of activities and go on days out and trips and have fun.”

The total amount raised was £5,156 which will be used to fund respite residential trips and activities for young people.

Helen Quinn, cover supervisor/senior learning assistant at Rainford High, said: “As a school we are delighted to continue to support the St Helens Young Carers Centre, particularly as this wonderful charity helps our own students too.

“They work hard to ensure young carers are recognised and have the same opportunities and life chances as other children and young people of a similar age. We hope our fundraising efforts make a real difference to the charity.”

More information about the St Helens Young Carers Centre can be found at: www.sthelensyoungcarers.org.