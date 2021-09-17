Rainford High pupils take a walk on the wild side

Rainford High students at Castle Howard in Yorkshire

The school has run the Bushcraft activity for the past seven years, although due to the pandemic, they were unable to last year.

This week, the new students got to experience this rite of passage and staff were delighted to have this enriching and developmental visit back on track.

Over three days, students took a walk on the wild side by sleeping in bell tents and taking part in outdoor activities to build resilience, teamwork and relationships.

Rainford High students were taught how to fillet fresh salmon

They also got to build shelters, fillet fresh salmon, build fires and learn survival skills under the guidance of highly qualified outdoor education trainers, along with Rainford High staff, who loved getting involved too.

Principal of Rainford High, Ian Young said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer an enriched curriculum for our young people once again.

"We pride ourselves on the extra-curricular and enrichment activities available throughout a student’s time here at Rainford High, and so it has been great to take our new cohort out and see them develop new skills.”

The Bushcraft event has always been successful in building relationships between students who have recently joined the school from a large number of primary schools.