Rainford High donates toys and food for those in need at Christmas

The kind students and staff from Rainford High have been thinking about others less fortunate this Christmas and have donated generously to local causes.



The student council visited the children’s ward at Ormskirk Hospital to deliver over 100 toys to the boys and girls who will sadly be in hospital over the Christmas period.

The school had collected toy donations from students and dropped them off to nurses and healthcare assistants at the hospital.

Following the highly successful Christmas Fayre at the beginning of the month, the school raised an incredible £2,445 which will now be donated to local charities, including Wish Upon a Star, St Helens Young Careers and Pets As Therapy.

In addition, The Salvation Army has also received a huge delivery of food by the support staff at Rainford High.

The student council also attended a senior citizens Christmas lunch at Rainford village hall and spent time socialising with the older community and handing out chocolates. Further students attended the Christmas Care Leavers event in St Helens which helps to transform the festive time for young people who may not have anyone to buy them a gift.

Director of business and finance at Rainford High, Alexandra Marsh, led the fund-raising at the school.

She said: “It is so important for us to teach our students the real meaning of Christmas and to think about those who are less fortunate than us.

“Visiting Ormskirk Hospital was quite an emotional experience and it made us realise that some children sadly aren’t able to spend the festive period in the comfort of their own family home.”

Alexandra added: “We really hope our food donations help The Salvation Army at this busy time. We are so grateful for all that they do and we’re delighted to be able to give back to them.”

The last day of term will also allow students to don their finest Christmas jumpers. In return, they are asked to donate £1 and a chocolate orange, which is part of a national appeal that gives chocolate oranges to NHS staff who work over the Christmas period.