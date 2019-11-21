Primary school still requires improvement following Ofsted inspection

A primary school in Whiston is “on a positive trajectory” but still needs to improve after Ofsted inspectors found progress in reading, writing and maths was “poor”.



Inspectors said pupils at Halsnead Primary School “do not learn as well as they should” and there was “too much variability in how well subjects are planned and taught”.

However, they also noted that the school had made “many positive changes” since the new headteacher, Helen Taylor, arrived in September 2018.

An Ofsted report published last week said behaviour had improved and expectations had increased since Ms Taylor took charge, adding: “Pupils are eager to learn and are developing the skills they need to be successful learners.”

Inspectors described the school as “friendly” and said both teaching and pupils’ “social and personal development” were improving.

The inspection, carried out in October, was the school’s first since it became part of The Heath Family academy trust in 2017. Prior to this it was known as Halsnead Community Primary School.

Inspectors rated the school as “good” for behaviour, but said it required improvement in all other areas, which the academy trust put down to “historical legacies”.

Among the things inspectors said the school needed to improve were teachers’ knowledge of their own subjects, support for children who are not fluent readers and opportunities for physical activity and learning about other cultures.

Ms Taylor said: “Halsnead Primary School is a place with so much potential and it has been fantastic to lead the transformation of life here over the last year.

“It is clear to see that this is a school that is on a positive trajectory, while we know there is still more to do, we now have the foundations in place for a bright future for Halsnead.

“We were pleased to receive so many positive comments from Ofsted about the progress we are making and look forward to working on the recommendations they have made.

“My thanks go to all of the pupils, parents, staff and the wider community for their ongoing support.”

