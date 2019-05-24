New headteacher 'absolutely delighted' with her appointment

Staff and pupils are welcoming a familiar face to the helm of a high school.



Josie Thorogood has been appointed as the new headteacher at Rainhill High School, following executive principal John Pout’s retirement from education after 15 years in charge.

She was previously the head of school, responsible for raising standards and teaching and learning across the school, including its popular sixth-form centre.

Josie has been at Rainhill since 2010 as the deputy headteacher, senior deputy headteacher and head of school.

During that time, GCSE and A-level results have improved year on year, pupil choice has been extended through additional pathways into academic, mixed or vocational programmes, and relationships with the Liverpool FC Academy have been strengthened and new ones developed with the Robbie Fowler Education Football Academy. Most recently, the school was awarded Arts Council England’s prestigious Artsmark at platinum, the highest accolade available.

Chairman of trustees John Boyer said: "I’ve been involved with Rainhill High School for more than 40 years in one way or another and I know that John will be a tough act to follow, but we have every confidence that Josie is the right person for the job.

“Josie has an excellent track record, is passionate about Rainhill and her appointment gives us the continuity that is a bedrock of success. I am sure she will enjoy the support of everybody connected with the school, from trustees, governors and colleagues, to pupils, parents and the wider school community.”

Josie Thorogood added: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been appointed the new headteacher. I’m immensely proud to have been chosen to lead the school and to build on the strong foundations already in place.

“Those who know me, colleagues and parents alike, will know of my passion to provide a better education and future for our young people. It is not an easy job but one which I honestly believe is life changing for young people when done well.

“Rainhill High already has a proud record of strong outcomes for pupils and is highly respected across the region. I believe we can do even better and I am determined that all of us here at Rainhill High School will do the best we can for all of our students, their parents and the wider community.”