Knowsley Safari Park offers free roadshows for St Helens schools

Experts from Knowsley Safari offering to entertain and educate primary age children

Between November 2021 and February 2022, they can deliver a series of free-of-charge themed roadshows for all year groups, from EYFS to year six.

Any primary school in St Helens and the Liverpool City Region can request a 45-minute visiting roadshow, with exciting topics including the award-winning ‘Move Like Me’ sessions, recommended for years two to four, which get children moving in a fun way with animal aerobics, as well as exploring the challenges of habitat loss and animal conservation.

Another subject explored is ‘Food Glorious Food’, recommended for years three to six, which educates children about the importance of good nutrition by exploring what their animal counterparts eat. It examines how the food choices we make, from packaging to meat, can affect the planet around us.

Younger children will love the ‘Chronicles of Conservation’, recommended for EYFS and year one. This short interactive roadshow uses the universal power of story, using animal characters, to engage children in conversation around conservation.

Nikki Mallott, Head of Learning and Discovery, Knowsley Safari, says: “Connecting with nature and building awareness of the world around us is imperative for children’s wellbeing. We hope as many schools as possible take advantage of these free roadshows.”

To request a roadshow, schools can email the Knowsley Safari Learning and Discovery team: [email protected] There is no limit to the number of sessions a school can book, provided they are based in the Liverpool City Region.

Also available, free-of-charge, for schools in Liverpool City Region and West Lancashire are Reclaiming Reds workshops, which will educate children about the plight of red squirrels.

These sessions run from now until September 2022, for EYFS right through to college level. Without action, it is thought the red squirrel population in England will be extinct within 10 years and this range of workshops, which take place in schools or virtually, aims to engage children by focussing on Woodland Animals, Food & Habitat, Native, Non-Native and Invasive Species and Surveying Methods.

Workshop content is tailored for different key stages and bespoke sessions can be arranged. Teaching resources are also downloadable from the website. To find out more, visit reclaimingreds.co.uk/education.