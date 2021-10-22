Kind student Ellen wins study prize and instantly donates it to charity

Ellen Liptrot

Ellen Liptrot, 25 and from Billinge, was the first person in her family to go to university. She studied BA (Hons) Teaching Learning and Child Development at Edge Hill after discovering a passion for education while volunteering at a local nursery.

Ellen worked incredibly hard during her studies, even calling Edge Hill’s library her “second home”. While she knew she had done well on her course, achieving a First Class Honours degree, she had no idea how well she’d done until her graduation ceremony.

Ellen said: “I never had a lot of confidence in myself or my academic ability, I wasn’t in the top sets at school and my grades weren’t very good, but now I have a degree, and I got a First and I won a prize. The amazing support I got from my tutors really helped, but I think anyone can do what I have, you can do anything you want in life.”

Alongside her studies Ellen is a dedicated charity worker. She volunteered in a nursery before starting university and then during her course she helped out at a charity organisation in locations all over Lancashire. For more than 18 months Ellen helped refugee families settle in the UK by supporting integration.

Ellen also played a role in setting up a new charity, Women Unite, who offer a wide range of support to migrant, asylum-seeking and refugee women in Lancashire.

“I have learnt a lot from the charity work I do. I see first-hand the problems refugees face and what needs to be done to advocate for and empower them. Supporting and

empowering women that face many injustices is so rewarding.”

Ellen’s drive to help people means she is now determined to share her success with others.

Ellen is now studying a Masters in Social Science with plans to carry on her charity work and support people using her newfound knowledge and skills.

“I have donated the money I got from the Anne Proctor Prize to two charities. I gave half to Women Unite who do amazing work in supporting women and their children. I also gave the

other half to Cancer Research because last year my dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“My main aim in life now is to support people that don’t have the same opportunities I do. I want everyone to have the chance to thrive.”

Ellen achieved her success through hard work and dedication, but she’s also incredibly modest, thanking her lecturers and tutors for their support.

“I can’t thank my tutors, the student support team and student services enough. There’s a real sense of community at Edge Hill and I was always encouraged to dream big. My tutors

have lit a fire in me to fight injustice in the world and help others.”

Edge Hill University runs a number of courses in education and teacher training.