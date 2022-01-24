Judy Murray and ITV’s Driving Force school tour inspires Rainford High students

Judy Murray visited Rainford High to talk to female students and encourage them to follow careers in sport

Judy is a renowned tennis coach and is the mother of professional tennis players, Jamie and Sir Andy Murray.

The formidable coach spoke to more than 100 female students who are interested in a pursuing a career in sport. She touched upon her own experiences and the hurdles she often faced as a woman in the sporting industry.

Judy is the host of ITV’s new series, Driving Force, where she interviews prominent sportswomen, finding out what influences shaped their pioneering careers. She shared exclusive insight into the new series with the students and how she is determined to break down the barriers to inspire a new generation.

Judy was also joined by Liv Cooke, five-time world champion football freestyler and Instagram and TikTok personality.

Liv wowed students with her unique talent and discussed how she became a world champion and her strategies for success.

Judy told students: “You need to work with positive people and work hard to achieve success in any area of life, including sport.”

She then followed this with some fun ways for students to develop their tennis skills in a different and engaging way. Students were engrossed and inspired by the two guests.

One year 10 student said: “It was a great event and the advice and inspiration from listening and working with Judy and Liv was a fantastic opportunity.”

Principal of the school, Ian Young, said: “It has been wonderful welcoming Judy Murray and Liv Cooke into school as part of the Driving Force school tour. Both of our guests opened up to our young women and shared the challenges of being a woman in top-level sport.

“As a school, we encourage everyone to follow their dreams and our ethos of ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps, Everyone Succeeds’ supports just that. I hope our young women feel even more confident to delve into the vast career options associated with sport.”