Inspirational St Helens schools recognised at Educate Awards

Parish Church of England Primary School won the Innovative & Creative Literacy Award.

Rainford High took home the Careers & Enterprise Award and the SEND Provision Award.

Wargrave House School & College won the Community Partnership Award.

Rainford High also came runner-up in the Most Inspirational Secondary School category and for the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award.

Wargrave House School & College came runner-up in the Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider category and teaching assistant, Tara Thomas was named runner-up in the School Support Star of the Year category.

The Educate Awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, took place at the Liverpool Cathedral. This year was particularly special as the event celebrated its 10 year anniversary and over 550 guests brought glitz and glamour to proceedings as they donned tuxedos and glamorous dresses.

The night included live entertainment, a sumptuous three course dinner and the awards ceremony itself. Broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross hosted the evening and even made one lucky guest’s night after they won a pair of diamond earrings in a prize draw.

The Educate Awards has 21 categories which focus on different aspects of school life, including careers and enterprise, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), as well as sport, the arts and mental health and wellbeing.

Inspiring individuals are also recognised through the Teacher of the Year Award, School Support Star of the Year Award and the School Governor of the Year Award.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to all the winning schools and colleges, you should be very proud of what you have achieved.

Rainford High won the SEND Provision Award

"A huge well done to the runners-up, those who were shortlisted and everyone who took the time to enter this year. The past two years have not been easy and your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Kim added: “Over the past 10 years, the Educate Awards has proudly shone a spotlight on the individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond. Senior leadership teams, teachers and staff have really gone the extra mile for their pupils, colleagues and wider community, and we can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication.”

Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2021 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, CPMM Media Group, Hidden Strength, LCR Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moores University, LSSP, Progress Careers, SupplyWell and Winstanley College.

Wargrave House School & College won the Community Partnership Award

The Communication Award

Runner Up: Gateacre School

Winner: Maricourt Catholic High School

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment

Runner Up: Stockport Academy

Winner: St Vincent’s School

Careers & Enterprise Award

Runner Up: Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School

Winner: Rainford High

SEND Provision Award

Runner Up: Cardinal Langley RC High School

Winner: Rainford High

Innovative & Creative Literacy Award

Runner Up: The Birkenhead Park School

Winner: Parish Church of England Primary School

Outstanding Commitment to STEM

Runner Up: Eldon Primary School

Winner: Sandbach High School

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

Runner Up: St Peter’s CE Primary School

Winner: Netherton Moss Primary School

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Runner Up: Formby High School

Winner: The Hollins

Community Partnership Award

Runner Up: The Hollins

Winner: Wargrave House School & College

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Runner Up: Rainford High

Winner: St Bede’s Catholic High School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Primary School

Runner Up: St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School

Winner: The Belvedere Preparatory School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Secondary School

Runner Up: Ridgeway High School

Winner: Hope Academy

Leadership Team of the Year

Runner Up: Academy @ Worden

Winner: St James’ Catholic High School

School Governor of the Year

Runner Up: Cathy Redford from The Barlow RC High School

Winner: Hilary Lyall from Netherton Moss Primary School

Teacher of the Year

Runner Up: Jen Longson from St Bede’s Catholic High School

Winner: Kerris Stirling from Stockport Academy

School Support Star of the Year

Runner Up: Tara Thomas from Wargrave House School & College

Winner: Damon Murphy from Plantation Primary school

Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School

Runner Up: Manchester Academy

Winner: Three Towers APA

Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Runner Up: Wargrave House School & College

Winner: Myerscough College

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Runner Up: Rainford High

Winner: Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School

Most Inspirational Primary School

Runner Up: Christ the King Catholic Primary School

Winner: Riverside Primary School

WOW Recognition Award

Runner Up: The Hollins