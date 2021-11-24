Inspirational St Helens schools recognised at Educate Awards
Four schools from St Helens were honoured at the Educate Awards.
Hope Academy won the Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Secondary School title.
Parish Church of England Primary School won the Innovative & Creative Literacy Award.
Rainford High took home the Careers & Enterprise Award and the SEND Provision Award.
Wargrave House School & College won the Community Partnership Award.
Rainford High also came runner-up in the Most Inspirational Secondary School category and for the Mental Health & Wellbeing Award.
Wargrave House School & College came runner-up in the Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider category and teaching assistant, Tara Thomas was named runner-up in the School Support Star of the Year category.
The Educate Awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, took place at the Liverpool Cathedral. This year was particularly special as the event celebrated its 10 year anniversary and over 550 guests brought glitz and glamour to proceedings as they donned tuxedos and glamorous dresses.
The night included live entertainment, a sumptuous three course dinner and the awards ceremony itself. Broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross hosted the evening and even made one lucky guest’s night after they won a pair of diamond earrings in a prize draw.
The Educate Awards has 21 categories which focus on different aspects of school life, including careers and enterprise, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), as well as sport, the arts and mental health and wellbeing.
Inspiring individuals are also recognised through the Teacher of the Year Award, School Support Star of the Year Award and the School Governor of the Year Award.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to all the winning schools and colleges, you should be very proud of what you have achieved.
"A huge well done to the runners-up, those who were shortlisted and everyone who took the time to enter this year. The past two years have not been easy and your efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Kim added: “Over the past 10 years, the Educate Awards has proudly shone a spotlight on the individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond. Senior leadership teams, teachers and staff have really gone the extra mile for their pupils, colleagues and wider community, and we can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication.”
Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2021 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, CPMM Media Group, Hidden Strength, LCR Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moores University, LSSP, Progress Careers, SupplyWell and Winstanley College.
The runners up and winners of the Educate Awards
The Communication Award
Runner Up: Gateacre School
Winner: Maricourt Catholic High School
Outstanding Commitment to the Environment
Runner Up: Stockport Academy
Winner: St Vincent’s School
Careers & Enterprise Award
Runner Up: Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School
Winner: Rainford High
SEND Provision Award
Runner Up: Cardinal Langley RC High School
Winner: Rainford High
Innovative & Creative Literacy Award
Runner Up: The Birkenhead Park School
Winner: Parish Church of England Primary School
Outstanding Commitment to STEM
Runner Up: Eldon Primary School
Winner: Sandbach High School
Outstanding Arts in Primary School
Runner Up: St Peter’s CE Primary School
Winner: Netherton Moss Primary School
Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
Runner Up: Formby High School
Winner: The Hollins
Community Partnership Award
Runner Up: The Hollins
Winner: Wargrave House School & College
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Runner Up: Rainford High
Winner: St Bede’s Catholic High School
Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Primary School
Runner Up: St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School
Winner: The Belvedere Preparatory School
Outstanding Commitment to Sport & Physical Activity in Secondary School
Runner Up: Ridgeway High School
Winner: Hope Academy
Leadership Team of the Year
Runner Up: Academy @ Worden
Winner: St James’ Catholic High School
School Governor of the Year
Runner Up: Cathy Redford from The Barlow RC High School
Winner: Hilary Lyall from Netherton Moss Primary School
Teacher of the Year
Runner Up: Jen Longson from St Bede’s Catholic High School
Winner: Kerris Stirling from Stockport Academy
School Support Star of the Year
Runner Up: Tara Thomas from Wargrave House School & College
Winner: Damon Murphy from Plantation Primary school
Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School
Runner Up: Manchester Academy
Winner: Three Towers APA
Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider
Runner Up: Wargrave House School & College
Winner: Myerscough College
Most Inspirational Secondary School
Runner Up: Rainford High
Winner: Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School
Most Inspirational Primary School
Runner Up: Christ the King Catholic Primary School
Winner: Riverside Primary School
WOW Recognition Award
Runner Up: The Hollins
Winner: The Academy of St Francis of Assisi