High school in colourful show of support for neurodiversity

Rainford High is awash with colourful umbrellas as it celebrates neurodiversity and supports ADHD Foundation’s 2019 Umbrella Project.



The ADHD Foundation is an award-winning, unique and pioneering UK charity, based in Liverpool. The largest ‘user led’ ADHD agency in Europe, the Foundation is credited with influencing policy and provision in the UK for those living with ADHD and other neurodiverse conditions.

This month, the charity celebrates its third annual Umbrella Project with four public art installations that will see hundreds of brightly coloured umbrellas suspended above the streets and public spaces.

The project makes visible what people often do not see because it doesn’t fit with the narrow stereotypes and disabling perceptions of those with cognitive differences.

This year, the innovative campaign is encouraging schools around the region to take part and Rainford High is proudly showing its support by suspending over 20 umbrellas in the school entrance.

The display will look to encourage conversations about the condition and celebrate the gifts, abilities and employability of those who are neurodiverse.

Ian Young, principal of Rainford High, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting project with the ADHD Foundation. It’s really important that we start talking more about neurodiversity and highlight the intelligence, success and employability of those school children who have special educational needs.

“As a school, we are committed to ensuing vulnerable students have a voice and this project ensures they are heard by all students and staff.”

In the past, the charity has described Rainford High as having “a unique culture that champions neurodiversity and inclusion.”

Ian Young adds: “Our school delivers a different and effective approach to support children who are neurodiverse. Inclusivity and diversity is at heart of the school and we’re proud to demonstrate this."

The project is supported by the Department for Education, CEOs of national charities and leaders in industry and we will be working alongside local authorities to bring as many schools on board as possible.

Rainford High is an 11-18 school with just over 1600 students who achieve good exam results at both the end of Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5. The school has a strong ethos of ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps and Everyone Succeeds’ which the staff and pupils continually work to make this the day-to-day focus of the school.

For more information, visit: www.rainford.org.uk