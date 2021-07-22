Four new classrooms drop in at Rainford High

Four new classrooms were lifted into Rainford High by an 80m crane

The classrooms will form a new geography block which will allow the school’s SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) Everyone Succeeds Centre to expand into a full suite of classrooms in the main school building.

The expansion secures Rainford High’s future commitment to being a centre of excellence for inclusion by its wide-ranging support for students with identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Ian Young, principal of Rainford High: “The lifting of the classrooms was quite the spectacle and we watched with joy as the new facilities took shape before our eyes. The geography block will be ready for the new academic year in September.

“After another difficult year, this once again shows our commitment to providing the best facilities for students and staff and the ongoing improvement in all aspects of school life.”