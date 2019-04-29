'Egg-ceptional' fund-raising efforts by high school

The caring students and staff at Rainford High have once again held their annual Easter Challenge in a bid to raise money and collect Easter eggs for local charit



This year they set themselves an ambitious target of £1000 and aimed to gather 500 Easter eggs.

Rainford High students were raising money for good causes

Staff and students from Year 7 to Sixth Form managed to raise an impressive total of £1,101 and accumulated over 500 eggs.

In addition, Rainford High held a ‘wear your trainers to school’ day which offered students the chance to come in their own trainers in exchange for a monetary donation.

Their hard work will benefit a range of local charities, including Willowbrook Hospice, Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, The Hope Centre, Teardrops, Chrysalis Centre for Change, as well as St Helens Young Carers, Four Seasons Health Care, Rainford Victoria Care Home and Orchard Care Homes.

Ian Young, principal at Rainford High, said: “Our Easter Challenge has become a popular tradition within the school. It is wonderful to see everyone’s determination to make a difference and help vital causes in the area.”

For more information visit: www.rainford.org.uk or www.rainfordsixthform.org.uk.