Deadline approaching for St Helens schools to enter Educate Awards

Calling all St Helens schools and colleges! The entry deadline for this year’s Educate Awards is fast approaching, with entries closing at midnight on Sunday 23 June



The awards, in association with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is open to all government funded and independent private educational establishments, including primary, secondary, further education providers and special needs schools in the Cheshire, Liverpool City Region, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Founded by Kim O’Brien in 2012, it is the largest education awards in the North West and celebrates every aspect of the school’s curriculum, teaching and staff.

From inspiring teachers, superb support staff to innovative projects across the curriculum, the awards recognises the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential.

In total there are 21 award categories, from Teacher of the Year, Career Aspiration, School Support Star of the Year and Outstanding Commitment to Sport.

The awards are free to enter and schools can submit entries for as many categories as they like.

This year, a new category has been launched which recognises schools’ commitment to mental wellbeing. The Mental Health & Wellbeing Award will be awarded to a school with a strong commitment to promoting social and emotional wellbeing, mental health and wellness.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “With only a few weeks left to enter, we’re calling on all local schools and colleges to get their entries in sooner rather than later! This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your school’s various departments or even nominate an individual who goes above and beyond in the classroom.”

“We wish everyone who enters the very best of luck and we can’t wait for the glittering awards ceremony to take place in November.”

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday 23 June 2018. The shortlist will be announced prior to the awards ceremony and the winners will be revealed on 15 November at Liverpool Cathedral.

Associate sponsors include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, DMR David M Robinson Jewellery & Watches, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool Diocesan Schools Trust, Liverpool Learning Partnership, LSSP, Progress To Excellence Group, Satis Education, School Improvement Liverpool, Signature Living, The Foundry Agency, and Winstanley College.

For further information including full details of how to enter, please visit www.educateawards.co.uk.