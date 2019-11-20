Celebrating academic success at University Centre St Helens

The outstanding achievements of more than 134 students from University Centre St Helens were celebrated at their annual graduation ceremony.

Family, friends, academic staff and honoured guests, including the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Mayor of Knowsley, Chief Executive of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Ann Marr, and Chairman of St Helens RLFC, Eamonn McManus, came together at St Helens Parish Church as proud graduands processed through the town centre led by the sounds of the Parr Band, Valley Brass Band and a town crier.

Jade Atkinson, AAT Professional Diploma in Accounting

Monica Box, Principal of SK College Group, opened proceedings with her address, before Chief Executive of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Ann Marr, took to the stage, offering inspirational advice to the graduands.

Ann, who started her career as a junior clerk before moving her way up the ranks with the NHS, serving as Chief Executive for the past 16 years, told students: "You will find your own way - you have to be yourself and play to your own strengths" and to "fly high and be all that you are meant to be".

A second address, from St Helens born Chairman, of both St Helens RLFC and the St Helens Economy Board, Eamonn McManus, provided further inspiration and motivation, as he said “a big wide world, that is full of opportunity and full of excitement, lies ahead'.

Eamonn also reminded students to be proud of their roots saying: “St Helens as a town has always produced people that have taken advantage of opportunity. People who were born here, educated here and who were always proud to say they were from St Helens.”

Chris Lee graduating

A highlight of the ceremony, was an address by current St Helens Rotary Club President, Derek Downey.

Each year, St Helens Rotary Club show their support for University Centre St Helens by presenting the Rotary Club Award to a graduate who has demonstrated dedication and commitment in overcoming adversity, to obtain their qualification.

This year’s award was presented to BA (Hons) Social Policy, Health and Housing graduate, Cathy Norton.

During her degree, Cathy managed to find the time to study, alongside working full-time, juggling family life and managing her mental health condition.

During what has been an extremely challenging time for Cathy, her determination and generosity towards others has been admirable. Considering the barriers she has faced, she has always remained a positive pillar of support to others around her.

The day concluded with a reception back at University Centre St Helens where guests were entertained by saxophone player, Sophia, whilst catering and hospitality students from St Helens College, were given the invaluable experience of providing service at a busy, high level event.

Along with excellent industry links, University Centre St Helens boasts partnerships with validating universities across the region, including the University of Chester, the University of Central Lancashire and Liverpool John Moores University.

