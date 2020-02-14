Call for environmentally friendly schools to enter Educate Awards

The Educate Awards is looking to commend local schools, academies and colleges who are making a considerable effort to be environmentally friendly this year.



As part of the award’s new categories this year, the Outstanding Commitment to the Environment Award will recognise those who are really doing their bit for the environment.

Judges are seeking standout examples of schools who are encouraging pupils, students, staff and the wider community to think about their actions, for example, recycling, cutting out single-use plastics, travelling responsibly or eating sustainably.

As society works towards becoming more sustainable, a school’s role in instilling the values from an early age has become increasingly important and the awards is looking to shine a spotlight and recognise those who are successfully achieving this.

Also new for this year are the ‘Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School’ and ‘School Governor of the Year’ awards.

The Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School category will recognise alternative providers and mainstream schools that are providing the highest quality of provision for students who are unable to access a mainstream curriculum for various reasons, for example, illness or behaviour issues.

This award will now strengthen the group of ‘Most Inspirational’ 16-18 education provider, primary school and secondary school categories.

The School Governor of the Year Award will look for the most dedicated governor of a primary, secondary or specialist school who has a balance and diversity of knowledge, skills and experience, and goes above and beyond their voluntary role as a governor.

In addition, the STEM Project of the Year Award will be renamed to ‘Outstanding Commitment to STEM’. The award will honour schools, academies and colleges which have a range of ongoing projects that promote the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, rather than just one project.

Finally, the Spirit of Enterprise and the Career Aspiration Award will merge and become the ‘Careers and Enterprise Award’.

This category will recognise schools, academies and colleges which are teaching students about the range of career pathways and opportunities available to them, whilst also developing a spirit for enterprise amongst students and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Now in its ninth year, the awards is open to schools, academies and colleges across the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Manchester and Lancashire.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Every year we evaluate each of the 21 categories to ensure they continue to be relevant to schools, academies and colleges in the North West.

“For 2020, we are keen to acknowledge the work that many schools, academies and colleges are doing as they strive become more environmentally conscious.”

Kim added: “By introducing new awards or changing the criteria of current ones, it helps to keep the awards up-to-date and in line with what is important in education.”

A full list of categories can be found,at educateawards.co.uk/educate-awards-categories