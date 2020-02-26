Breakfast clubs at schools in St Helens could grab a grand

Schools in St Helens could receive a £1,000 boost from Kellogg’s.



The grants will help breakfast clubs give pupils the best start to the day. Schools can apply by visiting: www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club programme has opened grant applications for schools that need funding, helping to provide breakfast to children in communities that need it the most.

The funding has been enabled by a new range of cereals called W.K. Kellogg that donates 10p to good causes for every pack sold. The range includes new W.K. Kellogg by Kids, a no added sugar cereal which contains fruit and veg.

Breakfast clubs are critical for many schools, 68 per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to a report by Kellogg’s.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Clubs programme supports over 3,000 breakfast clubs, investing more than £4million since 1998, by providing training, grants and food.

Chris Silcock, managing director for Kellogg’s UK and Ireland, said: “Kellogg’s has supported breakfast clubs in the UK for 22 years and we are delighted to be able to support schools once again through our grants programme in 2020.

“We are proud to have established many breakfast clubs up and down the country that contribute vastly to improving children’s attendance and attainment as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

Schools can find out more about the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club network by emailing breakfastclubuk@kellogg.com