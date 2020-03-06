United Utilities looking for new apprentices from St Helens

United Utilities is extending its apprenticeships pipeline this month and is on the lookout for people keen for a new opportunity close to St Helens.



The water company is on a mission to find its next generation of recruits, from scientists, engineers, customer service agents, data analysts and tanker drivers, mostly based from its headquarters in Great Sankey in Warrington.

Over the past five years 210 people have had the opportunity to build a career through its award-winning apprenticeship route.

United Utilities has extended the number of places available for 2020, after receiving thousands of applications for last year’s programme.

Louise Higgins who is head of HR and training delivery at United Utilities, said: “Our 5,300-strong team look after the water and wastewater network for seven million people.

"An apprenticeship with us gives you the opportunity to play an important part in delivering this essential service to households across the North West – from Cheshire right up to Cumbria.

“We’re proud to be one of the top employers of apprentices in the UK and think it’s important to invest time to help people develop valuable skills.

"Our apprenticeships provide a way to earn a wage while getting qualified and can progress into many different roles.”

The new apprentices will start their new roles in September, but it is not just school leavers who should consider applying.

Louise explained: “Our apprenticeships are open to all – they’re great for those fresh out of school or college, but can also appeal to someone starting their work journey later in life or wanting to switch jobs paths.”

Jacqueline Kawczak, who oversees the United Utilities apprenticeship programme, added: “We offer an award-winning apprenticeship scheme and are a company with no barriers when it comes to getting to the very top.

“We spend a lot of time investing in our apprentices and their development, to make sure they gain valuable skills and real qualifications.”

The countdown is on for those interested in becoming part of the 2020 intake with applications closing on March 8, 2020 and 41 opportunities available. Those wanting to apply should visit www.unitedutilities.com/apprenticeships