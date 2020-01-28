St Helens woman wins Apprentice of the Year award

A talented young St Helens woman has been crowned Bellway’s Apprentice of the Year.



Recognised for her tenacity, commitment and enthusiasm, Amy Walsh, a 20-year-old assistant quantity surveyor is based at the company’s North West regional office in Hunts Cross in Liverpool.

Amy (left) with Teresa Dwyer, commercial director at Bellway NW

She beat stiff competition from Bellway’s many other apprentices across the rest of the UK to be presented with the prestigious award by the company’s chief executive Jason Honeyman at a ceremony in Newcastle at Group Head Office.

Currently on an accelerated degree course in Quantity Surveying at Salford University, Amy has been with Bellway for more than two years and is in the third and final year of her studies. Alongside University, she is working towards her Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) examination which she will complete in 2021.

Her apprenticeship role involves working four days a week at Bellway, shadowing senior quantity surveyors, helping to set up new sites, completing tender comparisons and liaising with subcontractors, and spending one day each week at University.

She thoroughly enjoys the challenges of an apprenticeship in the construction industry and is delighted to have been recognised by Bellway as Apprentice of the Year.

She said: “I feel extremely privileged to have been considered for the award and it doesn’t seem real that I have won. I came to Bellway straight after completing my A Levels at Carmel College and have been able to complement my University studies with valuable practical experience both in the office and out on site at our many developments across the North West.”

Commercial director at Bellway North West, Teresa Dwyer said: “Amy is a bright, enthusiastic and highly motivated member of the commercial team who has thoroughly immersed herself in learning about all aspects of the role of quantity surveyor. She is undaunted by any task set and isn’t afraid to ask questions or speak her mind – valuable qualities for a career in quantity surveying.

“Staying late and working weekends, something that not all 20 year-olds would be prepared to do, she has been instrumental in the roll out of a new system and has consistently demonstrated hard work. As a fellow female in a largely male environment, it’s great to see a new generation of determined women joining the industry and for the industry to be progressing forward. Well done Amy.”

Chief executive at Bellway, Jason Honeyman, said: “I am delighted to present Amy with this award and wish her all the very best for her future career with Bellway and within the construction industry.”

Amy was also recently commended in the Young Builder of the Year Awards where the winners were revealed at a special ceremony in front of family and friends at the House of Commons. She was nominated for overcoming her dyslexia, not allowing it to define her and for actually using it to challenge herself and push herself to her full potential.

