St Helens training provider in group which secured £3m regional adult education contract

A St Helens-based training provider is one of three concerns which have come together to secure a £3m contract as part of the region's adult education budget.



Genesis Jobs, a not-for-profit community enterprise operating in the town and in Knowsley, is part of the consortium along with kickstart2employment (k2e) and The Rotunda.

Other news; St Helens Council awarded £70,000 funding to upgrade Lea Green station



The groups will help strengthen people's skills and jobs prospects across the Liverpool City Region.

The contract is for £1m per year over three years.

The programme has been funded by the regional combined authority and will involve the consortium working closely with local employers to identify and address barriers to the area’s growth potential.

The combined authority developed its skills strategy in preparation for the devolution of the adult education budget and has been keen to develop effective relationships with training providers, colleges and local authority providers of adult and community learning.

The consortium is committed to developing motivated learners by building confidence, raising aspirations and enhancing overall wellbeing.

Genesis Jobs currently provides high-quality training while identifying suitable employment opportunities for some of the most deprived communities in the St Helens area.

Commenting on the successful bid, managing director of k2e Julian Hughes said: “Speaking on behalf of our training consortium, we are delighted to be working with Liverpool City

Region Combined Authority and we very much look forward to supporting the people and employers living and operating in this area.

"As independent training providers, we each have extensive experience of engaging with and developing society’s most disadvantaged individuals.

"At k2e we are excited to be working with The Rotunda and Genesis Jobs. Liverpool City Region is well known for having a great energy and positive outlook.

"Together, we believe we can offer the people of this region a unique provision that will change lives for the better.”