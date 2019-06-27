St Helens post office will relocate to shopping centre after consultation

St Helens' post office is going to move into a retail hub as originally planned, it has been decided following a public consultation.



The service will shift from Bridge Street to the Church Square Shopping Centre.

Other news: St Helens man charged following drug raids across Merseyside



The new branch, on Lagrange Arcade, will open on Thursday July 27.

It will be run as a franchise alongside a shop selling confectionery, newspapers, cards and stationery.

The Post Office says the move means St Helens customers will benefit from extended opening hours.

Roger Gale, Post Office network and sales director, said the change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and protect services in the area.

Mr Gale said: "The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The new branch will have five serving positions and two self-service kiosks. It will be open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

There will also be a range of banking services meaning St Helens residents can deposit and withdraw cash or check their balance.

The final day of business at the current post office will be Wednesday July 24, with closing time at 5.30pm.