St Helens Microshops for start-up retailers gets set to open

Microshops, located in the former Argos store in the Hardshaw Centre, will open its doors on Tuesday (June 4, 2021), with four tenants ready to welcome customers and others expected to follow later in the month.

LCP, the national commercial property and investment company behind the concept and which owns and manages the centre, has billed Microshops as an exciting retail opportunity for retailers who want to try their first bricks and mortar selling space.

Each retail pod, which is let on an affordable, all-inclusive, flexible monthly contract, is also suitable for artists, craftspeople and designers.

Gary Mitchell, centre manager, said: “We’ve been working on the Microshops idea for a few months and are now looking forward to launching it at the Hardshaw Centre with our first tenants.

"These are quality spaces that enable would-be entrepreneurs or start-up retailers to test their business by moving into a shop unit without committing thousands of pounds to it.

“In such a busy centre with high footfall, it’s a great place for local, independent traders to try out their business.”

St Helens Microshops has 12 pods available and the first tenants to open are: baby/children’s boutique; Turkish food takeaway; rock/movie memorabilia clothing shop; and a company that specialises in bath to shower conversions.

LCP has launched Microshops in seven other towns where it owns and manages retail centres.

All of the Microshops occupy vacated larger stores in LCP’s retail centres and have been carefully fitted out to create a modern and fun environment where occupiers can brand their own space.