St Helens manufacturing firm welcomes two new senior employees

A major St Helens firm is hoping it is on track for success after making two new appointments to its leadership team.



Hemsec, which is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of timber and metal-faced composite insulated panels, has welcomed on board Ingrid Lovatt as financial director and Chris Griffin as commercial manager.

Ms Lovatt is a chartered accountant and has a Master’s degree in architectural engineering, while Mr Griffin has a background in logistics, international warehousing, commodity storage and port distribution before joining the commercial sector in 2015.

Ms Lovatt started her career in engineering in the 1980s before an engineering consultancy role led her into accountancy, where her background has spanned big-four mergers and acquisitions with UK and international clients.

She has also held strategic financial roles at both FTSE 100 companies and owner-managed businesses.

She expressed delight at the upturn in fortunes for engineering in the UK.

She said: “I was looking for a business that had aspiration as well as strong foundations, where I could be part of the journey. To find one that also has a heart, made it easy for me to agree to join Hemsec.”

Mr Griffin has spent the last four years developing industrial supply chain solutions before joining Hemsec to support managing director Stephen Painter to realise his vision of ‘Doing business differently and better.’

He said: “It feels like a real privilege to join Hemsec at this stage in its history. The commitment to ensuring Hemsec’s values influence responsible decision-making really attracted me to this company.

"I am excited about investing my time and effort in helping to fulfil its potential in a sustainable way. The insulated panels the company produces play a vital role in significantly reducing fuel usage in buildings, at the same time as improving living standards.

"It is really important that we help the construction industry to access the volume of materials it needs to stimulate modern methods of construction in the UK and Europe.

"Widespread usage will play a pretty significant role in fulfilling the environmental targets set in the Kyoto and Paris agreements.

"As a collective, we must reduce energy and any part I have in making this happen more easily and effectively, motivates me.”