St Helens manufacturing company among winners at Chamber awards

The Filter Design Company, a manufacturing business from St Helens, has been crowned one of the winners in the North West heats of the Chamber Business Awards 2019.



Now in their 16th year, the awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

The company, based in Haydock and owned by Phil and June Scott,won the Small Business of the Year Award and will now go forward to represent the North West in the national finals, which take place in London in November.

Other winners were:

Export Business of the Year winner: ATG Access

Best Use of Technology winner: Dynamic Vehicle Rental Ltd

High Growth Business of the Year winner: Cheshire Retail (NW) Ltd



Family Business of the Year winner: CE Bettridge & Sons Ltd



Customer Commitment Award winner: Handepay



Employer of the Year winner: 360 Resourcing Solutions

Apprentice of the Year: Under 20 winner: Alex McGrath, Inovus Medical

Apprentice of the Year: Over 20 winners: Nicola Walsh, St Helens & Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Reece Buckley, Liverpool One

Award for Outstanding Commitment to Learning: Molly Hinton-Jones

Award for Outstanding Commitment to Student Development: BooBoo Technical and Creative Ltd

Award for Outstanding Commitment to Supporting Young People: Bericote Properties

Kath Boullen, Chief Executive of St Helens Chamber, saidd: “We are absolutely delighted to have so many local businesses celebrating success at the regional heats.

"All the winners are thoroughly well deserved and are shining examples of the best of St Helens businesses and the dedication of the people behind them.

“When we first started the St Helens Chamber Business Awards we hoped that they would give local companies a national platform on which to celebrate their successes, and I’m thrilled that they are doing just that.

Francis Martin, President of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) added: “The Chamber Business Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the best of British business.

"Across the country, there are firms of all sizes and sectors thriving and showing their innovation and adaptability, even in the midst of turbulent times.

“Our businesses communities continue to generate prosperity and opportunity so it’s only right that we support and shout about the fantastic things they are doing.

“Each year the calibre of applicants impresses our judges, and this pool of entrants was no different.

"All our finalists should be proud of their success in reaching this stage and we wish them the very best of luck.”

As a design, manufacturing and consultancy filtration company for UK-based and international clients, The Filter Design Company provide a one stop solution for all filtration needs.