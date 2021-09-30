St Helens family business secures £300k funding for green project

C&O Powder Coatings in St Helens, has secured the funds to help futureproof the family-run business and facilitate its ambitious growth plans

C&O Powder Coatings Limited, based in St Helens, has secured the funds from Lombard Asset Finance to help futureproof the family-run business and facilitate its ambitious growth plans.

Powder coating is a dry finishing process that has become extremely popular in recent years. Because no solvents are present, the coating, which is used to create protective and attractive finishes on various materials, is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional liquid paints.

The company has used the funding package to invest in a new high-specification powder coating line at their workshop in Sutton, with the new equipment considered among the best available in the current marketplace.

The new line, which will improve efficiencies and reduce costs, creating a more economical, sustainable operation.

The change has reduced the current four-line set up to just two lines, helping to futureproof the business and boost sales levels, which in turn will create more jobs for the local community.

The total cost of the project to the business, including commissioning and installation of the new line, was approximately £630,000, with Lombard financing half of this amount to facilitate the move.

As a multi-generation family firm, which has been operating for more than 35 years, C&O Powder Coatings currently employs more than 40 people in the local area. Typically, its client products include aluminum roofing, cladding fabrications, air distribution products and solar shading systems.

Tom Holmes, managing director of C&O Powder Coatings said: “Without question, construction is booming at present, with demand for powder coating being the preferred finish of choice in many situations. We offer our services primarily to the architectural market, coating various metal components and fabrications and have worked on national and international projects.

“With this, we understand that we need to keep up with our clients’ demand for quality and service. We’re confident that, with this new investment, we’ll be able to continue delivering on these requirements for our clients, by offering quicker, cost-effective, and sustainable powder coating services.

“This entire project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Lombard, and I cannot stress enough how much we value our relationship with Kevin and the bank. Thanks to them, we have been able to fulfil our company-wide ambitions.”

Kevin McGowan, relationship manager at Lombard Asset Finance, said: “It’s highly rewarding to support such a successful family business as it introduces more sustainable operations while remaining committed to delivering fantastic opportunities for both their clients and employees.