St Helens entrepreneurs win first episode of BBC show with innovative pet product

A pet product company founded by a St Helens entrepreneur has won the first episode of ‘The Customer is Always Right’ – the BBC’s brand-new daytime TV show.



Cowley Hill Lane resident Helen Davies met her business partners Andrew Hibbert and Louise Rodgers more than 20 years ago. They have remained firm friends ever since and launched EasyPets last year.

Andrew Hibbert and business partner Helen

Their first product – a portable dog feeding mat called the RollaBowl – competed successfully for the winner’s trophy against a bed extender and a lotion applicator on the light entertainment show.

“To be on a national TV programme is amazing in itself, but to win is even better!” said Helen, 42.

“Britain is a nation of pet lovers and we are delighted to have introduced thousands of viewers to our product, which makes walking and travelling with pets so much easier. We got amazing comments from the customers who unboxed, tested and scored the RollaBowl – putting us in a great position to progress our ongoing conversations with major retailers and local independent stockists.”

Helen and her daughters joined Andrew, his wife Rachel and their children at Andrew’s family home in Warrington for filming.

Kaiser the Labrador enjoys a drink from the RollaBowl

“I brought my Labrador, Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier along, and Andrew has a Labrador and a German Pointer,” explained Helen, who is a member of St Helens Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s fair to say we had a house full when the camera crew turned up! Andrew also had an amazing time being on set in the studio in Glasgow; he did us proud – bringing the winner’s trophy home with him.”

As the show aired, Helen and Louise were on a plane to China, where they are currently developing new products to add to the EasyPets range.

“We’re gutted to have missed the show, but I know it’s been a huge success because my phone has been going crazy with texts, tweets and order confirmations ever since it aired!” added Helen.

“Our roll-up dog feeding mat with two integrated bowls and a carry case is perfect for everyday feeding and portable for travel. We are proud to be the first to bring this concept to market in the UK; it’s a simple idea that works, so I’m not surprised it’s caused a stir!

‘We designed RollaBowl because we wanted to keep our own dogs fed and watered at home and on the go; now we’re on a mission to help other pet owners do the same.”

‘The Customer is Always Right’ is presented by former ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ boss Lucy Alexander. The show’s stated aim is to invite Britain’s best entrepreneurs to put their precious products to the customer test. The episode featuring EasyPets can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.